Jaques scores in OT to lift Goldeneyes past Frost 4-3 in regular-season finale

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Defenseman Sophie Jaques scored at 1:24 of overtime to give the expansion Vancouver Goldeneyes a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Frost on Saturday in the final regular-season game for both teams.

Jaques took a pass from Hannah Miller and fired a shot over goalie Marlene Boissonnault’s shoulder for her ninth goal of the season.

Jenn Gardiner had goal and two assists for Vancouver. Sarah Nurse and Miller also scored, and Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 28 shots. The Goldeneyes closed with four straight victories to finish seventh in the eighth-team PWHL at 9-3-4-14.

Kelly Pannek and Klara Hymlarova scored third-period goals for the Frost to force overtime. Kendall Coyne Schofield also scored for Minnesota in its fourth loss in a row. The two-time defending champion Frost finished third at 13-354-9.

Minnesota will open the best-of-five semifinal series Thursday in Boston or Saturday in Montreal.

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey