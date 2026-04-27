Flyers look to clinch first round series over the Penguins in game 5

Philadelphia Flyers (43-27-12, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (41-25-16, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Penguins -136, Flyers +115; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Flyers lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers look to clinch the first round of the NHL Playoffs over the Pittsburgh Penguins in game five. The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Penguins won the last meeting 4-2.

Pittsburgh has gone 41-25-16 overall with a 14-7-9 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Penguins rank third in NHL play with 290 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

Philadelphia has a 43-27-12 record overall and a 15-10-5 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Flyers rank seventh in league play with 322 total penalties (averaging 3.9 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has 29 goals and 45 assists for the Penguins. Evgeni Malkin has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Owen Tippett has 28 goals and 23 assists for the Flyers. Porter Martone has scored six goals with six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-6-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.7 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Flyers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, five penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Filip Hallander: out (leg), Caleb Jones: out for season (shoulder).

Flyers: Rodrigo Abols: out (ankle), Nikita Grebenkin: out (upper body), Emil Andrae: day to day (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press