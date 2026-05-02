Jackson LaCombe leads his Anaheim Ducks into the 2nd round with a phenomenal playoff debut

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — When Jackson LaCombe signed a $72 million contract extension with the Anaheim Ducks last September, casual hockey fans around North America responded to the news online with countless variations of the same clueless refrain: “Who’s that?”

Seven months later, anyone who still doesn’t know about the Ducks’ top defenseman clearly isn’t paying attention to this sport.

LaCombe just finished dominating his first Stanley Cup playoff series, scoring nine points — second-most in the entire NHL — and tirelessly spearheading the Ducks’ defensive efforts against Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl while upstart Anaheim eliminated the two-time conference champion Edmonton Oilers in six games.

After agreeing to the richest contract ever handed out in Anaheim, LaCombe scored 58 points in a breakout regular season while making the U.S. Olympic team’s roster and leading the Ducks to their first playoff berth since 2018.

His performance under the postseason spotlight has cemented everything Ducks fans already knew about him — and his Anaheim teammates think it’s long past time for LaCombe to be known beyond the West Coast.

“It’s crazy to me that people are just now figuring it out about him sometimes,” Ducks forward Troy Terry said. “And I realize that we haven’t been on this stage, and that’s when guys get seen. But it’s been almost wild to me that people haven’t realized how good this kid is. Every night we play, he controls the game with his legs. He plays both ends. He’s the first guy on the attack for us. He’s playing McDavid. He literally doesn’t have a weakness in his game, and he’s so calm.

“He’s been our leader out there, honestly. He’s been carrying the play on both ends, and we’re lucky to have him.”

Only Draisaitl scored more points in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs than LaCombe, whose puck-moving acumen was a key to Anaheim’s 26-goal barrage. LaCombe logged 27 minutes per game, matching up with McDavid and/or Draisaitl alongside partner Jacob Trouba whenever possible to slow the Oilers’ two superstars.

LaCombe naturally wasn’t checking the playoff points leaderboard during the series, but he still learned he was on top for much of that time.

“People kept saying stuff to me, so I did figure it out, but it is what it is,” LaCombe said with a grin.

He said the newfound attention is “part of the job, I guess, and part of playing. But I’m just excited we’re winning hockey games.”

LaCombe’s teammates know he was a major reason why the Ducks earned a trip to the second round to face the Vegas Golden Knights, who sneaked past slumping Anaheim to win the Pacific Division title last month.

Terry and Leo Carlsson scored eight points apiece against the Oilers, but both forwards feel it wouldn’t have been possible without LaCombe leading the Ducks’ back-end play.

“He’s one of the best players in the playoffs, and one of the best players in the league, too,” said the 21-year-old Carlsson, who broke into the NHL alongside LaCombe two seasons ago. “Super-fun to watch him. Super-fun to be rookies together, and then we’re here. … He’s just great. To shut down the best player in the world like that is pretty awesome.”

Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville spent 11 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks coaching a roster anchored by Duncan Keith, the Hockey Hall of Famer to whom LaCombe is frequently compared. Both defensemen were second-round draft picks who grew into stardom by thriving at both ends of the ice with strong skating, hockey smarts and aggressive play on the puck.

Quenneville doesn’t downplay the comparison at all, instead noting their many similarities — right down to the No. 2 on their backs.

“They’re both comparable exactly where they were in their games at almost the same time,” Quenneville said.

LaCombe played four years at the University of Minnesota before jumping straight to the NHL in 2023. He locked down a roster spot in training camp that fall, and he led the Ducks in ice time last season while scoring 14 goals — the most by an Anaheim blueliner since 2011.

But he hadn’t experienced NHL team success until this season, when the Ducks opened up their style of play and surged into the top half of the conference in Quenneville’s first season.

LaCombe knows the Ducks have already gone farther than many expected this spring with a team just exiting a long rebuild, but he doesn’t want this ride to end.

“We always knew we were a good team,” LaCombe said. “We had confidence in each other and trust in each other, and if people see us in a good way or a bad way, it doesn’t really matter to us.”

NOTES: Quenneville said captain Radko Gudas should be ready to return from his lower-body injury at some point during the second-round series. The defenseman was injured in Game 1 at Edmonton.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer