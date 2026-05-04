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Golden Knights’ William Karlsson to return on Monday vs. Ducks after missing 6 months with injury

By AP News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson will return for Game 1 of the team’s second-round playoff series against the Anaheim Ducks after missing nearly six months with a lower-body injury.

Coach John Tortorella confirmed the news before Monday night’s game.

Karlsson was hurt in the first period of Vegas’ 4-3 overtime loss against the Ducks on Nov. 8.

Karlsson had four goals and three assists early in the season before the injury. He had back-to-back 50-point seasons, but finished with only 29 in 53 games last season, when he was sidelined twice because of injuries.

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AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

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