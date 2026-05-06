Poulin scores in third overtime as Victoire beat Frost 1-0 to tie PWHL series

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin scored at 4:02 of the third overtime period and Ann-Renee Desbiens made 38 saves to record the shutout as the Montreal Victoire defeated the Minnesota Frost 1-0 in Game 2 of the Professional Women’s Hockey League semifinal series on Tuesday.

Montreal’s win evens the best-of-five showdown at 1-1 as the series shifts to Minnesota for the next two games. The Frost won Game 1 on Saturday, 5-4 in overtime. Game 3 is Thursday at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minn.

It was the seventh straight playoff game requiring overtime for the Frost dating back to last season.

On Tuesday, Abby Roque entered the zone, and made a cross-ice pass as Poulin fired a one-timer from the right circle that beat Maddie Rooney. It was her first career PWHL playoff goal.

Rooney made 51 saves in the loss. It was the third playoff game in league history to go without a regulation goal.

Montreal had a superb start to overtime, outshooting Minnesota 23-11 through the first two extra periods. They also earned a power play 7:35 into the first overtime but could not capitalize.

Minnesota had a power-play opportunity in the final period but was unable to capitalize. In fact, the best scoring chance of the advantage came from Montreal’s Laura Stacey who shot just wide on a breakaway. The shots in the third period were 5-5, but neither team came much closer to ending it in regulation.

Frost forward Britta Curl-Salemme served her one-game suspension on Tuesday.

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey