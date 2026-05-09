Vegas’ Mitch Marner thrives while Buffalo’s Tage Thompson struggles in the 2nd round

Watching Mitch Marner from afar coaching other teams, John Tortorella saw a difference-making hockey player and heard all the criticism about a lack of playoff success and production. Now together with the Vegas Golden Knights, Tortorella does not see that weighing Marner down.

“I don’t think it bothers him a lick,” Tortorella said. “He just plays.”

After earning a reputation for shrinking this time of year over a nearly decade-long stint with Toronto that never included a run past the second round, Marner leads all scorers in the playoffs with 13 points and is tied for the most goals with six after his hat trick Friday night gave Vegas a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series against Anaheim. Over in the Eastern Conference, Buffalo’s Tage Thompson struggling contributed to the Sabres losing to the Canadiens and evening up that matchup at one game apiece with play shifting to Montreal on Sunday.

Making his NHL postseason debut, Thompson said it’s not anyone’s business if he’s injured and took responsibility for a bafflingly rough performance.

“Trying to chase the game, try and force plays that aren’t there and just wasn’t executing,” Thompson said. “Everything I touched turned into disaster tonight, so tough one. Got to be better.”

Thompson was a point-a-game performer through the first seven games of the playoffs, and coach Lindy Ruff chalked up Game 2 to frustration. Ruff expects a lot of his players to be better, including Thompson.

It’s hard to be better than Marner was with four points in 23 minutes of ice time against the Ducks in Game 3. Linemate William Karlsson is getting a front-row seat to it — and hearing plenty of yelling when Marner wants the puck.

“He’s very vocal out there, so he makes it easy for you,” Karlsson said. “I always know where he is. That’s a great part of his game. But also, he sees passes kind of that aren’t there — but for him they are, and he makes it work.”

Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens

When/Where to Watch: Game 3, Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN).

Series: Tied 1-1

The Canadiens got a pair of goals from winger Alex Newhook and one apiece from defensemen Mike Matheson and Alexandre Carrier on Friday night. To keep the momentum going back home at Bell Centre, they’ll likely need more offense from two of their best players, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky, who have gone ice cold.

Caufield — who had a career-high 51 goals and 88 points during the regular season — has been held off the scoresheet the past five games dating to the first round against Tampa Bay. Slafkovsky has one point in the past eight games.

“All season but especially in playoffs, it doesn’t really matter who’s going to put the puck in as long as you win the game,” Slafkovsky said.

Sam Carrick could be back for Buffalo after missing the past 15 games going back to getting injured March 31. Carrick’s return should help the Sabres in the faceoff circle, where they’re winning just 43% of draws, the lowest rate of any team in the playoffs.

Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks

When/Where to Watch: Game 4, Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT (ESPN)

Series: Vegas leads 2-1.

The Golden Knights are 3-1 on the road this postseason after beating the Ducks 6-2, and Tortorella — who coached the Lightning to the Stanley Cup 22 years ago — likes the away-from-home-ice advantage.

“It’s probably easier to play on the road,” Tortorella said. “You do simplify when you’re on the road. You just simply worry about playing hockey. There’s no other distractions, and you’re with your teammates more. I think that helps.”

Vegas is 6-2 on the road since Tortorella took over in late March.

“We like playing on the road,” defenseman Shea Theodore said. “It’s always fun to come into a loud building and shutting them up.”

___

AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow in Buffalo, New York, and AP Sports Writer Greg Beacham in Anaheim, California, contributed to this report.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer