Golden Knights lived on their penalty kill before the Ducks finally made them pay

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Golden Knights’ penalty kill, backed by goalie Carter Hart’s stellar play, has been so good that Vegas has been able to get away with committing more penalties than usual.

That is, until Sunday night when the Anaheim Ducks scored two power-play goals to win 4-3 and even the second-round NHL playoffs series at two games apiece.

Game 5 is Tuesday in Las Vegas (9:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN), and whether the Ducks found something in Game 4 or if it was a momentary blip for the Golden Knights will go a long way in determining which team advances to the Western Conference final.

More than getting back to their penalty kill — which had its streak of 21 straight ended in that game — the Golden Knights will have to try to figure out a way to cut down on the number penalties while maintaining their aggressiveness.

Vegas was second in the league in the regular season in committing 3.12 penalties per game, a hair behind New Jersey’s 3.10. But the Golden Knights are up to 4.00 average in the playoffs, though that is the third fewest in the league.

“We’ve obviously got to stay more disciplined, not wanting to give them momentum off that or give them opportunities on the power play,” Vegas forward Brett Howden said. “They obviously have a good power play, so I think our PK’s done a really good job, but no sense in keep giving them those opportunities.”

The Ducks took advantage of their chances on Sunday.

Anaheim had converted 8 of 16 power plays in their first-round, six-game elimination of Edmonton. But the Ducks were 0 of 11 against Vegas before Beckett Sennecke broke through with a goal in the first period.

Alex Killorn converted with the man advantage late in the second period for a 3-2 lead. Golden Knights coach John Tortorella pointed to that as the critical juncture in the game.

“Once you score one, it kind of changes the confidence of a power play,” Killorn said. “You’re getting good chances (but) it’s not going your way. But to see one go in, I think for us, was kind of a momentum builder and it gives you confidence.”

Killorn’s shot just got by Hart, who had a rare down game this postseason. Hart was in a similar situation in the opening-round series against Utah, allowing four goals in 12 shots in a Game 3 loss to the Mammoth. Hart responded by winning five of his next six starts.

“He’s been terrific,” Tortorella said Monday. “I don’t expect anything different tomorrow.”

Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens

When/Where to Watch: Game 4, Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN).

Series: Canadiens lead 2-1.

The Canadiens come off a dominant 6-2 victory over the Sabres on Sunday in an electric atmosphere in Montreal. Fans serenaded rookie goalie Jakub Dobes with “Ole! Ole! Ole!” after the game, causing him to pause during an on-ice interview and smile broadly.

But there is still more work to do for the Canadiens, who will need to put the emotions behind them and focus on a Sabres team with every intention of salvaging a split in Montreal and recapturing home-ice advantage.

“You’ve got to do the things that the game is asking you to do — all the time,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. “So you’ve got to be alert. You’re hoping for an offensive shift. That’s not what the game is asking you to do at that time. It’s just to be really mature and understanding that (situation), and I feel we’re equipped to be able to do that knowing that nothing is bullet proof.”

The challenge in many ways is the same for Buffalo.

“Playoffs is about the next game,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Monday. “It’s not about the past one. I think we’ve answered a lot of questions this year about tough situations. … I’m really confident in the group, so it’s all about tomorrow.”

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By MARK ANDERSON

AP Sports Writer