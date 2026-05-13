Brayden McNabb ejected after hit leaves Ducks’ Ryan Poehling wobbly in Game 5

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Poehling was helped off the ice after being checked hard into the boards by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb nearly midway through the first period of their Game 5 meeting Tuesday night.

McNabb, a first-pair D-man, received a five-minute major for interference and was sent to the dressing room with a game misconduct.

Anaheim announced Poehling would not return to the game because of an upper-body injury.

The Ducks got a goal off the power play when rookie Beckett Sennecke scored off a rebound with 7:24 left in the period. That extended his goals streak to four games.

Poehling entered the game with four goals and an assist in 10 playoff games.

McNabb slammed into Poehling with his shoulder. But the brunt of the hit caused the back of Poehling’s head to hit the glass. He went to the ice and tried to stand, but was wobbly and went back down. He was helped off the ice to the locker room.

The teams entered the game with the second-round series 2-2.

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By MARK ANDERSON

AP Sports Writer