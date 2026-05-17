Defending champs US rebounds from a loss to Switzerland by beating Britain 5-1 at ice hockey worlds

ZURICH (AP) — Defending champion United States bounced back from a loss to Switzerland with a 5-1 victory over tournament newcomer Britain at the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.

Isaac Howard scored twice, Paul Cotter and Mathieu Olivier each had three points and Declan Carlile had a goal and an assist for the Americans. Goaltender Devin Cooley made 18 saves for the U.S. in the preliminary Group A game in Zurich.

Cotter broke the deadlock 13:55 into the Group A game, knocking in the puck from close range.

Nathanael Halbert tied it for Britain midway through the middle period on a power play with a shot through heavy traffic.

Howard restored a 2-1 lead for the Americans with an unassisted goal with 2:59 remaining in the period by exploiting a defensive blunder.

Howard is one of two players on the roster, along with Mason Lohrei, who lifted the trophy last year.

Olivier and Carlile scored 15 seconds apart early in the final period to increase the advantage to 4-1.

Olivier netted a rebound while Carlile scored with a deflected shot from the blue line.

Howard added his second on a power play with 3:49 left.

The Americans next play Finland on Monday. On Tuesday, they will be boosted with the arrival of Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk, a member of the U.S. gold-winning team at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Britain, a newcomer to the top division, fell to its second straight defeat.

In Group B in Fribourg, Slovakia downed another newcomer, Italy, 4-1 for its second victory at the worlds.

Later Sunday, last year’s bronze-medal winner Sweden faces Denmark and Norway plays Slovenia in Fribourg. In Zurich, Austria plays Hungary and Germany takes on Latvia.

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