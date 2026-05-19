Rebecca Leslie scores winner as Charge edge Victoire 2-1 to trim deficit in Walter Cup Final

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Rebecca Leslie scored the winning goal with 56 seconds left on Monday night to give the Ottawa Charge a 2-1 win over the Montreal Victoire to force a Game 4 in the best-of-five Walter Cup Final.

The Victoire, with two overtime wins on home ice, lead the best-of-five series 2-1. Game 4 is Wednesday in Ottawa.

Leslie found Sarah Wozniewicz’s rebound and fired it through traffic to beat Ann-Renee Desbiens, who made 26 saves.

Montreal challenged the goal for a missed stoppage in play but after a lengthy review the goal stood, sending the playoff record crowd of 16,894 into a frenzy.

Trailing 1-0 Ottawa tied the game when Peyton Hemp picked up a loose puck and beat a sprawled out Desbiens for her first of the postseason with 5:30 remaining in the third period.

Montreal opened the scoring at 7:32 of the third when Maureen Murphy rifled a shot off the back boards and Hayley Scamurra picked up the rebound and beat Gwyneth Philips, who stopped 27 shots.

Ottawa started the third on the power play but generated just one shot.

The teams exchanged chances minutes later with Hemp trying to beat Desbiens at the side of the net and then Montreal’s Kaitlin Willoughby trying to beat Philips from in close.

The game remained scoreless after 40 minutes.

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey