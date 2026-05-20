Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar to miss Game 1 of Western Conference Final against Vegas

DENVER (AP) — Colorado defenseman Cale Makar will miss Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against Vegas on Wednesday night with an upper-body injury.

Coach Jared Bednar announced after the morning skate that Makar was out and called the standout blueliner “day to day.”

“I think he’s doing a lot better,” Bednar said. “He’s on the ice again this morning, feeling pretty good.”

Makar left the ice holding his right arm following a collision late in Game 5 against Minnesota last Wednesday but returned as Colorado won the game in overtime. He also briefly left Game 1 after taking a hit along the boards, with his right leg flying into the air before he fell to the ice.

Makar’s absence is a blow for the Avalanche, who are 8-1 in this postseason. This is the first time Makar has missed a playoff game for the Avalanche with an injury. He was suspended one game for interference during a series against Seattle in 2023.

The Norris Trophy finalist has four goals and an assist while averaging nearly 25 minutes of ice time through the opening two rounds. Makar also is an integral part of Colorado’s special teams.

“Best defenseman in the world,” Avalanche forward Logan O’Connor said. “He’s not going to be easily replaced. There’s not one guy that’s going to be able to do it. I think the advantage we have with the group we have in the game tonight is a lot of guys can be minute-munchers for us.

“Cale presents a dynamic ability that is super-unique in the league. No one’s going to replicate that tonight, but it’s on the D-core as a whole, and our group as a whole, to try and pick it up when we can.”

Bednar said defenseman Jack Ahcan will step into the lineup. Ahcan made his Stanley Cup playoff debut in Game 4 against Minnesota and played limited minutes in Game 5. Ahcan also skated in four Calder Cup playoff games this season with the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League.

Forward Artturi Lehkonen is expected to be in the lineup as well. Lehkonen missed the final two games of the Minnesota series with an upper-body injury.

“He touches every aspect of our game, five-on-five, power play, penalty kill,” Bednar said. “He’s a big-time playoff performer, a great two-way player, so just helps us slot all of our lines where we need them in order to play a team like Vegas.”

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By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer