Golden Knights captain Mark Stone to play Game 3 vs the Avalanche

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone, who has missed the past five games because of a lower-body injury, will play in Sunday night’s Game 3 of the Western Conference Final against the Colorado Avalanche.

Golden Knights coach John Tortorella made the announcement about 2 1/2 hours before puck drop, but didn’t elaborate.

Vegas takes a 2-0 series lead into the game.

”His talent speaks for itself, but his character and leadership, just to have him back in the room, get his voice back, is going to be huge for our team,” Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin said. “Any time he comes back, it’s like he didn’t miss a beat.”

Stone, hurt in Game 3 of the second-round series at Anaheim, showed few if any limitations while taking part in an optional skate Saturday. He also skated when the team was in Denver for the first two games of the series.

His 28 goals and 73 points in the regular season were Stone’s highest in seven years, and he produced three goals and four assists in nine playoff games this year.

“No one wants to be out there more than Mark,” Hanifin said. “He’s one of the most competitive guys I’ve played with in my career.”

Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar’s availability is less certain. Coach Jared Bednar declined earlier in the day to say whether Makar, who has not played in this series because of an upper-body injury, will take the ice.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By MARK ANDERSON

AP Sports Writer