Vegas takes 3-0 lead into game 4 against Colorado

Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11, in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Avalanche -120, Golden Knights +100; over/under is 6

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Golden Knights lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Colorado Avalanche in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Golden Knights won the last matchup 5-3.

Vegas has gone 25-14-9 in home games and 39-26-17 overall. The Golden Knights have a 48-7-11 record in games they score at least three goals.

Colorado has a 55-16-11 record overall and a 32-9-5 record on the road. The Avalanche are 31-7-6 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Dorofeyev has 37 goals and 27 assists for the Golden Knights. Mitchell Marner has seven goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 53 goals and 74 assists for the Avalanche. Gabriel Landeskog has scored four goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Avalanche: 6-4-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Jeremy Lauzon: out (upper-body).

Avalanche: Cale Makar: day to day (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press