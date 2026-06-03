Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
91.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Sceptres re-sign D Renata Fast to 3-year contract in protecting her from PWHL expansion process

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

The Toronto Sceptres re-signed defender Renata Fast to a three-year contract in a move on Wednesday that makes her one of three players the team’s protecting from losing in the PWHL expansion process.

Fast was on an expiring contract after making just over $106,000 last season. The move comes two days before the PWHL’s four expansion teams — Detroit, Las Vegas, San Jose and Hamilton, Ontario — can begin signing so-called foundational players.

The 31-year-old Fast has spent all three seasons in Toronto and was the league’s 2025 defender of the year. She’s a three-time Canadian Olympian, and her 45 career points (10 goals, 35 assists) rank second among PWHL blue-liners.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.