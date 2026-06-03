Sceptres re-sign D Renata Fast to 3-year contract in protecting her from PWHL expansion process

The Toronto Sceptres re-signed defender Renata Fast to a three-year contract in a move on Wednesday that makes her one of three players the team’s protecting from losing in the PWHL expansion process.

Fast was on an expiring contract after making just over $106,000 last season. The move comes two days before the PWHL’s four expansion teams — Detroit, Las Vegas, San Jose and Hamilton, Ontario — can begin signing so-called foundational players.

The 31-year-old Fast has spent all three seasons in Toronto and was the league’s 2025 defender of the year. She’s a three-time Canadian Olympian, and her 45 career points (10 goals, 35 assists) rank second among PWHL blue-liners.

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

By The Associated Press