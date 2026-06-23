Sharks trade William Eklund and two others to the Senators for the No. 9 pick in the draft

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks traded William Eklund and two other forwards to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday for the ninth pick in the draft.

San Jose acquired that pick for Eklund and prospects Kasper Halttunen and Brandon Svoboda. The Sharks now have the Nos. 2, 9 and 27 picks in the first round of the draft Friday night.

Eklund, a Swede who turns 24 in October, was second on the team with 38 assists, fourth with 53 points and seventh with 15 goals. He has 163 points in his first 252 NHL games and is signed for three more seasons at a salary cap hit of $5.6 million, with additional team control in restricted free agency beyond that in 2029.

“William is a dynamic and skilled forward who plays with a competitive edge,” Senators general manager Steve Staios said. “We are excited to welcome him to the Senators organization, and he will fit in well with our core group of players.”

The ninth pick was part of the return Ottawa got from Florida for Brady Tkachuk in that trade over the weekend.

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