Capitals acquire Jordan Kyrou from the Blues as trades ripple across NHL ahead of draft

The Washington Capitals acquired right winger Brandon Kyrou in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, keeping the player movement around the NHL spinning ahead of the draft later this week and with free agency on the horizon.

Washington sent veteran forward Connor McMichael, prospect Milton Gastrin and the 16th pick to St. Louis for the 28-year-old Kyrou, who is under contract for the next five seasons at a salary cap hit of $8.125 million.

Capitals general manager Chris Patrick foreshadowed making a move like this after doing more selling than buying at the deadline in March. Kyrou gives the team another player in his prime to join a core around Tom Wilson, Jakob Chychrun, Dylan Strome, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Aliaksei and Ilya Protas, Ryan Leonard and Logan Thompson — whether or not Alex Ovechkin returns.

“We believe he is an ideal fit for our team both now and for the long term,” Patrick said. “Jordan is an exceptionally talented and dynamic offensive player who will make an immediate impact on our club. His skill, creativity and ability to generate offense at an elite level will be a tremendous addition to our group.”

Kyrou had 18 goals and 28 assists in 72 games with St. Louis last season, producing below expectations for someone signed to be a key contributor. He is a three-time 30-goal scorer, reaching that mark consecutively from 2022-23 through 2024-25.

McMichael, 25, had 46 points in 78 games with the Capitals last season.

Gastrin, 19, was the 37th pick in the draft last year. Washington still has the 18th pick Friday night as part of the deal that sent longtime defenseman John Carlson to Anaheim in March.

In other trades Tuesday:

— The San Jose Sharks dealt William Eklund and forward prospects Kasper Halttunen and Brandon Svoboda to the Ottawa Senators for the ninth pick. The Sharks now have the Nos. 2, 9 and 27 picks in the first round of the draft Friday night. Ottawa got the No. 9 pick over the weekend as part of the return for sending Brady Tkachuk to Florida in the offseason’s biggest blockbuster so far. The Senators also received a pair of picks the Panthers got from Seattle for Mackie Samoskevich, along with a 2029 first-rounder.

— The New Jersey Devils sent Simon Nemec and Maxim Tsyplakov to the Calgary Flames for two future conditional first-round picks, as well as No. 35 overall this year and prospect Etienne Morin.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer