The Toronto Maple Leafs have the top pick in the NHL draft. Who will they choose?

The two-day NHL draft will be held in Buffalo, New York, starting with the first round on Friday night. The Toronto Maple Leafs have the No. 1 pick after winning the draft lottery. The San Jose Sharks are scheduled to pick second for the second straight year, followed by Vancouver, Buffalo and the New York Rangers. Six of the top prospects:

Gavin McKenna, right wing, Penn State/NCAA

Hometown: Whitehorse, Yukon.

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds. Turned 18 in December.

Expected to be selected: No. 1 by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Accomplishments/background: Pegged as his age-group’s top prospect two years ago, McKenna has matched expectations. That included last year, in jumping from the Western Hockey League to face older and more physical NCAA competition. Following an inconsistent start, McKenna scored 32 of his 51 points in his final 17 games, and finished tied for fourth in the nation in scoring. He was the Big Ten’s freshman of the year, a two-time national rookie of the month and Hobey Baker Award finalist. At Medicine Hat, McKenna scored 79 goals and 244 points in 133 career games. In 2025, he became the third-youngest player to earn CHL David Branch Player of the Year honors behind only Sidney Crosby and John Tavares. McKenna has an opportunity to become just the sixth Yukon-born player drafted, and the highest pick after Buffalo chose Dylan Cozens seventh in 2019. He’s a distant cousin by marriage with Connor Bedard, who was selected No. 1 by Chicago in 2023.

NHL Central Scouting report: “Shows exceptional poise and maturity in his game, demonstrating a high hockey IQ that allows him to dictate play. … Projects as a player with pro-level pace and vision, someone who can drive a line and elevate those around him.”

Ivar Stenberg, left wing, Frolunda/Swedish Elite League

Hometown: Gothenburg, Sweden.

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 183 pounds. Turned 18 in September.

Expected to be selected: Has a chance to go No. 1, and won’t fall past No. 4

Accomplishments/background: Led all teenagers in Sweden’s top league with 11 goals and 33 points in 43 games. His 33 points were the fifth-most by a player 18 or younger in a group that includes twins Daniel and Henrik Sedin. In January, he was part of Sweden’s gold medal-winning team at the world junior championships; his 10 points (four goals, six assists) tied for fifth-most in tournament history. His brother, Otto Stenberg, was selected 25th overall by St. Louis in the 2023 draft.

NHL Central Scouting report: “His blend of speed, first-step quickness and balance makes him a dangerous, dynamic skater who can both create and finish plays. … Though still physically developing, his compete level and confidence make him effective in board battles and transition play.”

Chase Reid, defense, Sault Ste. Marie/OHL

Hometown: Pontiac, Michigan.

Measurables: 6-foot 2, 195 pounds. Turned 18 in December.

Expected to be selected: A top-5 selection, and also mentioned as potential No. 1 candidate.

Accomplishments/background: Finished second among OHL blue liners in averaging 1.07 points per game with 18 goals and 30 assists in 45 outings. He missed 17 games with in injury before returning for the playoffs. Has used being cut by the USHL’s Waterloo Black Hawks as motivation, and leading to decision to play in OHL. Began career as a forward before switching to defense while playing for Detroit Honeybaked Triple-A program.

NHL Central Scouting report: “A take-charge type of defenseman that dictates the game. … Not afraid to mix it up and play physical. … The complete package.”

Caleb Malhotra, center, Brantford/OHL

Hometown: Victoria, British Columbia.

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 182 pounds. Turned 18 on June 2.

Expected to be selected: Big surprise if he goes past Vancouver at No. 3, with the Canucks coached by his father, former NHL player Manny Malhotra.

Accomplishments/background: Regarded as the top center in the draft class and could go No. 1. Finished second among OHL rookies with 84 points (29 goals, 55 assists) in 67 games. He also led all rookies in playoff scoring with 26 points in 15 games, including a five-point outing. His father was a 16-year NHL veteran, and was coaching Vancouver’s AHL affiliate before being hired last month to take over as Canucks coach. Malhotra’s mother, Joann, is the sister of two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash.

NHL Central Scouting report: “The type of player you want on the ice in any situation and plays the pro-style game with high-end skills, work habits and compete.”

Alberts Smits, defense, Munchen/German Elite League

Hometown: Valmiera, Latvia.

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 205 pounds. Turned 18 in December.

Expected to be selected: Anywhere between No. 4 (Buffalo) and No. 8 (Winnipeg).

Accomplishments/background: Played in two pro leagues and represented Latvia at the Milan Cortina Games. Had 13 points in 17 games for Jukurit in Finland, and closed season in Munchen, where he had two goals and six points in 10 playoff outings. He had two assists in four games at the Olympics. Has chance to be highest-picked Latvian-born player after Buffalo selected Zemgus Girgensons 14th in 2012. Smits left his homeland to play in Finland at 13.

NHL Central Scouting report: “Offensively, Smits is dangerous from the blue line, with a heavy, accurate one-timer and the instincts to quarterback the power play. His calmness under pressure and maturity on the puck make him look like a seasoned pro rather than a teenager.”

Keaton Verhoeff, defense, North Dakota/NCAA

Hometown: Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta.

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 208 pounds. Turned 18 on June 19.

Expected to be selected: Could go as high as No. 4 to Buffalo, and could be the first blue-liner chosen.

Accomplishments/background: Led draft-eligible NCAA defensemen with 20 points (six goals, 14 assists). Made the jump from WHL’s Victoria, where the previous season he led the league among rookie defensemen with 21 goals in 63 games. Began as a goalie before switching to defense at 11.

NHL Central Scouting report: “Combination of size and skill has him in the conversation for the top prospect. Can impact the game from his position like few in this draft class. Very complete player.”

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

By The Associated Press