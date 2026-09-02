Amazon Prime Video to broadcast games locally for six NHL teams, including Carolina

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon’s Prime Video will be the exclusive local streaming home of six NHL teams this season as part of a multiyear agreement announced by the league Wednesday.

Defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina, Anaheim, Columbus, Dallas, Minnesota and St. Louis will have their games on the platform in their markets. That includes pre- and post-game coverage.

“We’re excited to build upon our strong relationship with the NHL and provide fans with more ways to connect with the local teams they love,” Prime Video head of sports partnerships Charlie Neiman said in a statement. “We have firmly established Prime Video as a primary destination for sports and look forward to helping these teams broaden the reach and accessibility of their live games.”

The NHL announced in July it would be producing games for the Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Wild and Blues.

“Fans want an easy way to find and follow their favorite teams, and this agreement with Prime Video gives clubs the flexibility to meet that demand as the market evolves,” NHL chief media officer and senior executive VP David Proper said. “Amazon has been a terrific partner to the NHL, and we’re excited to expand our relationship as Prime Video grows its NHL offerings. Together, we’re creating new opportunities for Clubs to reach fans and delivering a premium, accessible regional viewing experience.”

Amazon this summer also signed on to broadcast Wednesday night national regular-season games in Canada in English and French.

___

See AP’s full NHL coverage here