Drew Doughty named captain of the Kings, succeeding Anze Kopitar

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Drew Doughty was named captain of the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, inheriting the leadership position left vacant by Anze Kopitar’s retirement.

Doughty is the 15th captain in team history. He served as an alternate captain since 2016-17, when Kopitar replaced Dustin Brown as captain.

The 36-year-old Doughty is the franchise leader among defensemen in numerous categories, including goals, assists, points and games played and was a key piece in their Stanley Cup victories in 2012 and 2014. He will start preparations for his 19th NHL season when the Kings open training camp on Thursday.

“Being named captain of an NHL team is something I’m truly honored by, and it’s something I take great pride in,” Doughty said in a statement released by the team.

The decision to elevate Doughty to the role comes less than four months after general manager Ken Holland said the Kings would not discuss a contract extension this offseason. Doughty is entering the last season of a eight-year deal he signed in June 2018, but Holland indicated he wants Doughty to finish his career with the organization.

“He’s earned the right to have a lot of say in what happens, so I’m going to work with Drew,” Holland said on June 26. “He’s not worried about an extension, I’m not worried about an extension, and let’s just get more information about where things are at before we talk about going forward after the ’26-27 season.”

Doughty had five goals and 18 assists in 72 regular-season games but was held without a point in a four-game sweep against the Colorado Avalanche. He also helped Canada reach the goal medal final at the Milan Cortina Olympics where they lost 2-1 in overtime to the United States.

The Kings are going through a major leadership transition this season, with Kopitar ending his career after spending all 20 seasons with the club, and Peter Laviolette joining the team as head coach in June following a fifth straight first-round playoff exit. They have not won a postseason series since claiming their second Stanley Cup in 2014.

Forward Adrian Kempe and defenseman Mikey Anderson will continue to serve as alternate captains, while forward Artemi Panarin adds an “A” in his first full season with the Kings after being acquired in a trade from the New York Rangers in February to round out their leadership group.

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By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press