Teuvo Teravainen helps the Blackhawks beat the Penguins 5-3 in Connor Bedard’s season debut

CHICAGO (AP) — Teuvo Teravainen and Roman Kantserov scored two goals apiece, and the Chicago Blackhawks topped the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 on Tuesday night in Connor Bedard’s first game of the season.

Spencer Knight made 24 saves as Chicago improved to 1-1 on a seven-game homestand. Patrick Kane picked up his 894th career assist, matching Phil Housley for the most by a U.S.-born player in NHL history.

Bedard also had an assist. The captain had surgery on his left shoulder on July 8.

Sidney Crosby scored his first two goals of the season for Pittsburgh in the opener of a four-game trip. Nick Robertson also scored, and Sergei Murashov made 15 stops.

Crosby tied it at 3-all when he swept in a rebound with 10:43 left. It was his 656th career goal, tying Brendan Shanahan for 14th on the NHL list.

But Teravainen scored from a tough angle with 4:18 remaining, and Tyler Bertuzzi closed it out with an empty-netter in the final seconds.

Chicago jumped in front 28 seconds into the game. Pittsburgh turned the puck over behind its net and Anton Frondell fed Teravainen in the low slot for his first goal of the season.

After Crosby tied it for the Penguins, the Blackhawks finished a pretty passing sequence with their second power-play goal of the season. Bedard played the puck into the middle to Kantserov, who beat Murashov with a one-timer with 2:10 left in the first.

Kantserov scored again 10:32 into the second, tipping home a pass from Artyom Levshunov. The 22-year-old rookie scored his first career goal during Saturday night’s 5-2 loss to Carolina.

Pittsburgh closed to 3-2 on Robertson’s fourth goal of the season. A streaking Robertson knocked in a loose puck with 2:09 left in the second.

The Blackhawks played without forward Frank Nazar, who finished his two-game suspension for an illegal check against the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

Up next

Penguins: At Colorado on Friday night.

Blackhawks: Host Winnipeg on Thursday night.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer