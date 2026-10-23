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Sharks beat the Senators 6-2 for their 1st regulation victory of the season

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By AP News
Sharks Senators Hockey

Sharks Senators Hockey

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OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Colin Graf had a goal and an assist, Yaroslav Askarov stopped 39 shots and the San Jose Sharks beat the Ottawa Senators 6-2 on Thursday night for their first regulation victory of the season.

Nolan Allan, Tyler Toffoli, Jacob Trouba, Zack Ostapchuk and Ivar Stenberg also scored for the Sharks (6-4-1).

Tim Stutzle and Jordan Spence scored for Ottawa (7-4-0). Samuel Ersson made 23 saves.

Ottawa placed goalie Linus Ullmark on injured reserve Thursday after he suffered a lower-body injury a night earlier.

Spence scored at 6:24 of the third period to make it a two-goal game.

The Senators pulled Ersson while on the power play with under four minutes remaining, but Ostapchuk took advantage of a giveaway and scored an empty-net goal.

Stenberg added a second empty-netter to round out the scoring.

Up next

Sharks: At Boston on Saturday night.

Senators: Host the New York Rangers on Saturday night.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

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