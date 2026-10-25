Oilers play the Red Wings following Draisaitl’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (4-4-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (8-2-1, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Detroit Red Wings after Leon Draisaitl’s two-goal game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Oilers’ 7-2 loss.

Edmonton has a 3-1-1 record in home games and an 8-2-1 record overall. The Oilers have an 8-0-1 record in games they score three or more goals.

Detroit has a 4-4-3 record overall and a 1-0-2 record in road games. The Red Wings are 1-1-1 in games decided by a single goal.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

INJURIES: Oilers: Alec Regula: out (undisclosed), Devon Levi: out (undisclosed), Atro Leppanen: out (undisclosed), Mattias Ekholm: out (concussion), Frederik Andersen: out (knee), Jason Dickinson: out (lower-body), Matt Savoie: out (lower-body), Mattias Janmark: out (undisclosed).

Red Wings: Mason Appleton: out (undisclosed), Marco Kasper: out (upper body), Daniil Tarasov: day to day (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press