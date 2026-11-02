Finland says its national teams won’t play against Russia in hockey tournaments

The Finnish Ice Hockey Association said Monday its national teams won’t play against Russia in international tournaments as long as the war in Ukraine is ongoing.

That stance by Finland, and reportedly also Latvia, comes after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled last week that the International Ice Hockey Federation must reinstate Russian teams beginning with the world juniors that begins in late December in western Canada.

Finnish Ice Hockey Association spokesperson Henna Malmberg said the organization does not believe it is alone among countries interested in boycotting games against Russia. Media reports in Latvia said that nation’s teams would not play Russia, citing legal reasons.

A message sent to the IIHF seeking comment and clarification on what Finland boycotting games against Russia would mean was not immediately returned. The rulebook says in the event of a forfeit “supplementary discipline will be applied by the proper authorities at their discretion.”

World championship issues

Germany’s national hockey federation is weighing whether it can continue as host of the men’s world championship next year.

Swedish furniture company AJ Products has been a men’s world championship sponsor since 1989, with its logo on the referees’ uniforms and boards. Chief executive Enock Johansson told broadcaster TV4 on Monday that the company plans to request its logo not be displayed at the championship because of Russia’s reinstatement.

“It’s a decision we very much regret having to make, but we all agree it’s the right one,” Johansson told TV4.

The German hockey federation has said it can’t guarantee going ahead with hosting the world championship next year because of extra costs related to Russian participation. It has also raised concerns over security.

German federation chief executive Frank H. Lutz is heading to Berlin this week for talks with political figures on the issue.

The Czech Republic hosts the women’s under-18 world championship in January. A spokesperson for the president of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, said last week he favors banning “the participation of athletes under the Russian and Belarusian flags.”

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By STEPHEN WHYNO and JAMES ELLINGWORTH

AP Sports Writers