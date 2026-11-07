Kaprizov has NHL-leading 16th goal, adds 3 assists to lead Wild past Sharks, 4-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored his NHL-leading 16th goal and added three assists in the Minnesota Wild’s 4-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Friday night.

Quinn Hughes had a goal and two assists, and Maxim Shabanov and Zach Bogosian also scored for the Wild. They are 6-0-1 in their last seven games and have 27 points, tops in the Western Conference.

Jesper Wallstedt stopped 23 shots for his 11th victory in 16 starts, both tops among NHL goalies.

Macklin Celebrini scored and Yaroslav Askarov made 25 saves for the Sharks. They are 1-6-0 in their last seven games

Shabanov broke a 1-1 tie with a power-play goal with 5:45 left in the second period. Kaprizov zipped a cross-ice pass through the slot that Shabanov redirected past Askarov at the far post.

Hughes made it 3-1 when he skated across the high slot before sending a wrist shot over Askarov’s shoulder at 6:55 of the third period.

Bogosian later added his first goal of the season to seal the win for Minnesota.

Kaprizov opened the scoring when he beat Askarov from the right faceoff circle during a 5-on-3 power play at 7:56 of the first period.

San Jose tied it midway through the second period on Celebrini’s seventh goal of the season. The Sharks’ captain won a faceoff in the Minnesota zone and drove to the net as the puck found its way back Dmitry Orlov at the point. Orlov fired a wrist shot that Celebrini deflected past Wallstedt.

Minnesota is 8-0-3 in its last 11 games against the Sharks.

Up next

Sharks: At Dallas on Saturday night.

Wild: Host Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By PATRICK DONNELLY

Associated Press