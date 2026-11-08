Harley has a goal and 2 assists to lead the Stars past the struggling Sharks, 4-3

DALLAS (AP) — Defenseman Thomas Harley scored one of Dallas’ three power-play goals in his first three-point game of the season and the Stars beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Saturday night.

Roope Hintz had a goal and an assist, and Jamie Benn and Jason Robertson also scored for the Stars, who are 3-0-1 in their last four games. Jake Oettinger made 20 saves.

Michael Misa, rookie Ivar Stenberg and Will Smith scored for the Sharks, who were swept in a road back-to-back after losing at Minnesota on Friday night and have dropped five straight, all in regulation.

Macklin Celebrini assisted on each Sharks goal for his fourth three-point game of the season. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 26 shots.

The Stars are 10-0-1 against the Sharks dating to March 2024.

Harley’s goal put Dallas ahead 4-2 at 14:30 of the second period after the Stars followed Misa’s opening goal with three consecutive scores later in the first period. It was San Jose’s first 1-0 lead in nine games.

Smith pulled the Sharks within a goal with a 5-on-3 score about 2 1/2 minutes after Harley’s goal.

he Stars’ league-best home penalty kill went 5 for 6 and has allowed two goals this season on 34 opportunities, both being 5-on-3’s.

San Jose has allowed seven power-play goals in its last three games.

Dallas’ Wyatt Johnston and Mikko Rantanen had two assists each.

Sharks rookie Eric Pohlkamp had an assist for his first NHL point in his third game.

Benn, whose 18 NHL seasons have all been played with Dallas, has 999 career points.

Dallas is 9-0-0 when scoring at least three goals, 1-5-2 when not — the win coming in a 3-2 shootout.

The Stars began a four-game homestand.

Up next

Sharks: Host the New York Islanders on Monday night.

Stars: Host Winnipeg on Thursday night.

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