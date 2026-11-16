HERNING, Denmark (AP) — Hilda Svensson scored the decisive shootout goal and Sweden medaled at the women’s world hockey championship for the first time since 2007 by defeating Finland 2-1 in the bronze medal final on Monday.

Sweden rallied from a 1-0 deficit with Lina Ljungblom tying the score with a power-play goal from the slot with six minutes left in regulation. Svensson, a 20-year-old sophomore at Ohio State, had an assist on Ljungblom’s goal.

Svensson then scored Sweden’s second shootout goal by driving in from the right wing and beating Sanni Ahola with a snap shot inside the far post. Ebba Svensson Traff sealed the win by stopping Finland’s final two attempts, including a right pad save on Emmi Juusela.

Defending world and Olympic champion United States plays cross-border rival Canada in the gold-medal final later in the day.

Svensson Traff stopped 29 shots through overtime and four of five shootout attempts.

Michelle Karvinen opened the scoring with a power-play goal with 3:05 left in the second period, and Noora Tulus scored Finland’s lone shootout goal. The 36-year-old Karvinen’s goal was her team career record 27th in world championship play, moving her one ahead of Petra Nieminen.

Ahola finished with 35 saves through overtime and also allowed a shootout goal by Tilde Grillfors.

Sweden was making its first tournament medal-game appearance since a 4-1 loss to Finland in 2009. Sweden won its third medal after also winning bronze in 2005. The Swedes were coming off a promising fourth-place finish at the Milan Games in February in which they lost the bronze-medal final to Switzerland.

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