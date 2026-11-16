Russia is demanding the ice hockey world junior championship is moved out of Canada after the International Ice Hockey Federation ruled its team out of the tournament.

Russian officials are appealing to the International Olympic Committee to intervene on their behalf against the IIHF, with Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyaryov calling for “consequences” which would affect Canada hosting future sports events.

With just over a month until teams arrive in Edmonton and Red Deer for the Dec. 26-Jan. 5 world juniors, the IIHF confirmed Sunday that Russia was out of the tournament, after the Canadian government said it would not allow Russian participation.

“The only legitimate decision would be to move the tournament out of Canada to a country which is prepared to ensure the participation of all eligible national teams including Russia,” Degtyaryov, who also heads the Russian Olympic Committee, posted on social media late Sunday.

“We are convinced that the actions of the IIHF, Hockey Canada and the Canadian government should receive the very toughest assessment from the IOC, international sports organizations, and bring about consequences for their status and the right to host international competitions.”

The Russian hockey federation said the IIHF decision was made “solely due to political reasons, in violation of a binding and effective ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport,” and indicated it wanted compensation.

The IOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday after the Russian demands.

IIHF challenges CAS members

Canada’s block on Russia followed a ruling from CAS which overturned an IIHF ban on Russian national teams which had been in place since shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

The IIHF has filed a “petition for challenge” against two of the three Court of Arbitration for Sport panel members who ruled to lift Russia’s ban from hockey events, CAS confirmed Monday, adding that it would be “promptly assessed.”

The CAS ruling has prompted a backlash in hockey. Seven European nations at the 16-team men’s world championship have said they will not play against Russia in the tournament in May, and Germany is weighing up whether it can continue as host.

The IIHF, which didn’t immediately comment on Russia’s demands, is also facing pressure from sponsors who don’t want their brands associated with the Russian team.

Besides Canada, governments in Finland, Sweden and Norway have all either tightened their border controls to bar entry to Russian athletes, or have said they are planning to do so.

German minister suggests IIHF suspend Russia again

With the situation around the men’s world championship still uncertain, the German government favors a solution from within the hockey world, rather than the direct intervention seen in Canada.

Sports Minister Ronald Rauhe suggested the IIHF could attempt to re-suspend Russia by arguing that the circumstances have changed since it previously excluded Russia in 2022, which was based on security concerns which CAS ruled were not sufficient.

“That’s sort of the basis of the discussions at the moment, that there could be a new process, opening a new case on the basis of the new requirements or the new conditions and applying a new suspension for the Russians,” Rauhe told Deutschlandfunk radio on Monday.

“I can’t say more than that the discussions are ongoing and we hope that we will be able to have a world championship taking place in Germany at the end of this.”

The German hockey federation expects increased security costs if Russia plays and a financial impact if games can’t take place as scheduled.

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By JAMES ELLINGWORTH

AP Sports Writer