Connor McDavid has registered a point in every single game the Edmonton Oilers have played through a quarter of the NHL season. In 15 of them, he has more than one.

Longtime running mate Leon Draisaitl called McDavid “maybe the greatest player to ever play” and his run so far this season puts him in that conversation with the Great One: Wayne Gretzky is the only player in league history to reach 200 points in a season.

McDavid is on pace to join him. He has 55 points through 23 games, and his team has won 17 of them to surge to the top of the standings.

“He’s a man on a mission,” said New York Islanders coach Peter DeBoer, who witnessed McDavid up close on Canada’s staff at the 4 Nations Face-Off and the Olympics. “I see a guy that has a desperation level to his game right now to show people that he is a winner. And he is. I mean, there’s no doubt.”

Winning the Stanley Cup has eluded the 29-year-old McDavid for more than a decade, though he led the Oilers to within one victory in 2024 when he was playoff MVP and got them back to the final in ’25. The organization hired veteran Mike Babcock to get the team over the hump, and his coaching is a big reason why McDavid believes he is producing at this level.

“It’s actually been really fun to have things so new here,” McDavid said. “When the team is winning games, individual stuff happens like that, and I’ve definitely been the benefactor of some great team play.”

Teammates are in awe of McDavid

This is Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ 12th season as teammates with McDavid. Draisaitl marveled at McDavid’s start as “just not real.”

“It’s unbelievable,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “He keeps finding ways to raise his level. I don’t know. There’s not much you can say about it. You just kind of sit back and watch and enjoy the ride.”

This is Evan Bouchard’s eighth season in Edmonton, and it has not gotten old to see McDavid put on a show.

“You’re in awe every game,” Bouchard said. “Every game, every practice he seems to impress — every single time. It doesn’t matter if it’s his backcheck, his work ethic. He’s the whole package. When he’s leading the way he is right now, it makes everybody else better around him.”

Kasperi Kapanen is a relative newcomer, around since the 2024-25 season that included a trip the final. He thinks McDavid has always been on a mission, but this is something else.

“His level of productivity this year is something that hockey hasn’t seen in a long time,” Kapanen said. “I don’t think he’s doing necessarily anything differently, but just the efficiency and productivity level right now is incredible. We’re happy to have him on our side.”

Gretzky is, too

It has been more than 40 years since Gretzky’s fourth and final 200-point season, done during a high-scoring era when goaltenders wore what’s now considered child-sized equipment and were largely helpless against top players. The average save percentage ranged between .873 and .875, and now it’s .891.

“Remarkable,” Gretzky said. “What he’s doing for his hockey team, and for the game, and for the city of Edmonton, it’s unmatched right now. I think he’s on a mission to win a Stanley Cup. He wants it desperately, and that’s what you need out of your best player and out of your captain. You need that leadership that you want to get to the next level, and he has that.”

Incidentally, losing in the first round last spring may be fueling what McDavid is doing.

“Getting stung and losing in the first round, you really reevaluate the things you were doing — it can be a good thing,” Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm said. “Getting a few months extra rest this summer, I think helps a lot. Physically, first and foremost, but I think mentally as well.”

Babcock may be the difference

McDavid was 6 when Babcock coached Anaheim to the Stanley Cup Final. He was 11 when Babcock hoisted the trophy with Detroit and 13 when he led Canada to Olympic gold.

McDavid, who will turn 30 in January, now finds himself rejuvenated by having Babcock behind the bench.

“It’s been really fun to just dive in and just have to kind of sink your teeth into a new system, a new kind of way of playing and it’s kind of left my own game secondary,” McDavid said. “Just trying to take care of the things that I need to do within the system. Those things have been happening, and it’s kind of just been a byproduct of everybody playing well.”

What has impressed Babcock isn’t McDavid creating offense. It is everything else.

“What he’s doing is the things I ask,” Babcock said. “I want him to stop on defense. I want him to be on the forecheck in the right spots. I want him to track right. I want him to get skin when he’s coming back and slow people down. Those are the things that he’s getting better at.”

McDavid has won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP three times, the Ted Lindsay Award as voted by his peers five times and led the NHL in scoring six times since getting taken with the first pick in the 2015 draft. All the individual accolades pale in comparison to the Cup, and rounding out his game may be the path to it.

“There’s structure within a team and if you’re going to have success long term, we all got to adhere to that structure,” Babcock said. “You have to be able to do things with detail, and scoring’s a massive part of the game. But keeping it out of your net, especially as it gets to crunch time and playoff time — when you line up against the same team night after night after night, you have to play without the puck or you can’t win.”

___

The Canadian Press contributed to this report.

___

See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer