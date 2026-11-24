MONTREAL (AP) — Dylan Larkin spent close to a month on his couch as speculation swirled that he wouldn’t play for a Canadian team.

Montreal Canadiens fans had already implored him to reconsider that rumored stance back on Oct. 10, chanting “We Want Larkin!” at the Bell Centre in an effort to court the former Detroit Red Wings captain.

Turns out, Larkin says the feeling was mutual all along.

“I’m not going to really go into the timeline, but this was always an option for me, and a great option. Somewhere I wanted to be,” the new member of the Canadiens said Monday morning at his introductory news conference. “I’m really happy to be here right now. And I understand the market, the passion. I hope they’re always chanting that.”

They certainly did when Larkin — wearing No. 89 — made his Canadiens debut Monday night against the Los Angeles Kings, a little more than 24 hours after Montreal swung a blockbuster deal for the 30-year-old center. The Kings won the game 2-1 and Larkin picked up an assist in his first game with the Canadiens.

Only they changed one of the words.

Moments after Larkin received a boisterous ovation as he was announced in the starting lineup, chants of “We Got Larkin!” rained down at the Bell Centre.

The building was already crackling during warm-ups as the cameras flipped to Larkin on the arena’s big screen. All smiles and skating without a helmet, Larkin looked up, tapped his heart and saluted the fans.

To acquire Larkin, Montreal sent a haul to Detroit that included blue-chip prospect Michael Hage, forward Kirby Dach, goalie Sam Montembeault and two first-round draft picks.

A Michigan native, Larkin fell out with his boyhood team when he requested a trade in June after a decade of missing the playoffs. He was stripped of the captaincy before reporting to training camp in September, then decided Oct. 29 to sit out until a trade was completed, forfeiting more than $1 million in salary.

Much of the conversation around his request focused on the short list of teams he gave Detroit. Larkin, whose contract contains a full no-move clause, reportedly said he would accept a trade only to Florida, Minnesota or Vegas, later expanding the list to 10 American teams.

Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said Montreal had also made the cut. He said he asked everyone involved to keep the team’s interest quiet, fearing the noise would distract his players in a hockey-mad market while he worked to strike a deal.

“We called as soon as we knew he asked for a trade,” Hughes said. “And I can tell you without entering into all the details, out of respect for Detroit, that we’ve known for a long time that he would (accept to) come to Montreal.”

While fellow U.S. Olympic gold medalists Brady Tkachuk and Connor Hellebuyck requested trades out of Canadian markets in the off-season, Larkin made the less-travelled migration north of the border.

Larkin pointed to the fans chanting his name in Montreal last month. He also called playing in Canada at the Bell Centre during the 4 Nations Face-Off a “peak of my hockey experiences,” even though fans mercilessly booed the American anthem amid heightened political tensions.

But his biggest reason for accepting a deal to the Canadiens? The team.

A six-time 30-goal scorer, Larkin joins a talented, reigning Eastern Conference finalist roster that includes Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Lane Hutson, Juraj Slafkovsky and Ivan Demidov, all signed to long-term deals for less than $10 million annually.

“It’s an unbelievable group and a group that’s building towards something special. And being able to work with (head coach) Marty St. Louis, I have a lot of respect for him as a player and what he’s doing as a coach,” said Larkin. “I’m excited to be a part of this team, and that’s my why.”

As for his reasons for splitting with the Red Wings, Larkin said he would discuss the breakup another time.

“I’m a kid from Michigan. I grew up there, grew up playing hockey there, and I think tonight will probably be my first home game outside of Michigan,” he said. “It was a great story and I’m so proud of that and I am proud of my time in Detroit.

“It maybe didn’t end the way anyone thought it would, but I’m here now and I’m excited to be a Montreal Canadien.”

The excitement extended to Larkin’s new teammates, who greeted him with loud cheers when he stepped onto the ice for practice Monday morning.

“There was a lot of things said, some true, maybe some not true,” said Suzuki, the Canadiens captain. “There’s things (about how) people don’t want to play in Canada and things like that. But I think if you have a good hockey team, a good program, good people, people want to be involved.

“It’s a great sign from management that they really believe in the group and what we’re doing right now.”

Winger Cole Caufield, who spends his summers in Michigan and regularly skates with Larkin, defended his friend’s character, which has been questioned during this saga.

“He’ll show who he really is,” Caufield said. “The guy I know is a dedicated, hard-working hockey player, and one of the greatest dudes I’ve ever known.

“Pumped to get him in the locker room and pumped to get him out on the ice with us (because) we got better as a team.”

Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis once demanded a trade out of Tampa Bay while former Detroit GM Steve Yzerman ran the Lightning’s front office. He pushed back at the notion that Larkin bailed on the Red Wings.

“It’s a harsh thing to say that he quit on his team,” St. Louis said. “We only know what we think we know, so I’m not going to worry about that. Everything I hear from him, he’s a terrific player, but he’s got some leadership in him, too. So that’s exciting.”

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