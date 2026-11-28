EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kaapo Kakko scored twice in a two-minute span in the third period and the Seattle Kraken beat Edmonton 4-2 on Friday night, handing the Oilers their fifth straight loss in the opener the home-and-home set.

The teams will meet again Saturday night in Seattle.

Jordan Eberle and Vince Dunn also scored and Matty Beniers had two assists for the Kraken (12-10-1). They have won two of their last three and snapped an eight-game road skid against the Oilers.

Philipp Grubauer made 16 stops before suffering an upper-body injury and being replaced by Joey Daccord, who made nine saves.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl scored for the skidding Oilers (17-7-4). Edmonton went 1 for 8 on the power play.

McDavid extended his season-opening home points streak to 14 games and became the sixth player in NHL history to reach 60 points in 28 games or fewer — the first since Mario Lemieux did so in 1995-96 in 21 contests. The other ones to hit 60 this early were Wayne Gretzky, Bernie Nicholls, Mike Bossy and Phil Esposito.

Tristan Jarry made 27 saves for Edmonton.

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