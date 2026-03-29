Denver Summit and Washington Spirit draw 0-0 before a record NWSL crowd of 63,004

The Denver Summit and the Washington Spirit played to a scoreless draw on Saturday before a record National Women’s Soccer League crowd of 63,004 fans at the home of the NFL’s Denver Broncos.

In other action around the league, the Utah Royals held on for a 2-1 victory over the Boston Legacy; and the Portland Thorns downed the Kansas City Current 2-0.

The Summit (1-1-2) broke the NWSL attendance record of 40,091 set last season in a Bay FC match at San Francisco’s Oracle Park.

Denver goalkeeper Abby Smith and Spirit counterpart Sandy MacIver each made two saves to preserve their clean sheets. It was Smith’s second straight shutout.

The Spirit (0-1-3) have yet to win this season.

Moultrie converts PK and Thorns down Current

Olivia Moultrie converted a penalty kick in the 53rd minute and the Thorns went on to defeat the Current 2-0 at Providence Park in Portland.

Moultrie, 20, became the youngest player to score 20 league goals, breaking Sam Kerr’s record set in 2016.

Reilyn Turner added a goal for the Thorns (3-1-0) in the 63rd minute.

The Current (1-3-0) continue to struggle without two-time NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga, who is out for the season with a hip injury.

Thorns forward Sophia Wilson made her first start of the season in her return from maternity leave.

Utah Royals pick up first win of the season

Tatumn Milazzo returned from a one-game red card suspension to score her second goal of the season and help the Royals beat the winless Legacy.

Milazzo scored on a tap-in in the 33rd minute to give Utah (1-2-1) the lead. Mina Tanaka drew a penalty in the 49th minute and Lara Prasnikar converted to go up 2-0.

Aissata Traoré scored in the 72nd minute to close the gap for Boston (0-3-0).

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By PHUOC NGUYEN

Associated Press