Breece Hall powers Jets past Titans 23-10 in a dominant season opener against their former coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Breece Hall ran for 102 yards and a touchdown, Geno Smith threw for 215 yards in his Jets return and the New York Jets defeated Tennessee 23-10 on Sunday in the season opener to spoil Titans coach Robert Saleh’s debut against his former team.

The Jets never trailed, led 10-3 at halftime and held the ball for just over 38 minutes. Smith, drafted by New York in 2013 and acquired from Las Vegas in March, finished 19 of 24 while efficiently moving new coordinator Frank Reich’s offense.

The game matched franchises that went 3-14 last season and prompted the Titans to hire Saleh — who coached the Jets from 2021 before being fired after five games in 2024 — in January hoping to end four straight losing seasons. The Jets, meanwhile, are trying to snap a skid of 10 consecutive seasons under .500 with Aaron Glenn starting his second season in New York.

The Jets left Music City with their first season-opening win since 2023. A team that opened last season losing its first seven under Glenn and its last five dominated Tennessee with a 367-195 edge in total offense.

With Glenn calling the defense this season, rookie edge rusher David Bailey, the No. 2 pick overall, had one of three sacks for the Jets, who chased Titans quarterback Cam Ward all game.

Glenn deactivated kicker Jason Grupe claimed off waivers Aug. 31 from Indianapolis and went with Jason Sanders, who was elevated from the practice squad. Sanders made three field goals of 33, 51 and 52 yards, rebounding after yanking a 54-yard attempt short and left.

Titanic early mistakes

Titans kicker Joey Slye pushed the opening kickoff out of bounds for a penalty, and Saleh had to call a timeout to avoid a penalty for 12 men on the field. All-Pro returner Chimere Dike had a teammate pushed into him on his first attempt at fielding a punt. Once cleared from a concussion check, Dike lost a fumble on a kickoff.

Honoring Chris Johnson

Former running back Chris Johnson couldn’t make it Sunday with the Titans set to induct him into their ring of honor. The Titans went ahead with honoring the man nicknamed CJ2K after becoming the sixth man in NFL history to run for at least 2,000 yards. Johnson announced in June that he had been diagnosed with ALS.

Injuries

Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick hurt his groin in the first quarter and didn’t return. Rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. hurt an ankle in the first and never returned.

Titans All-Pro returner Chimere Dike was hurt on his first chance to return a punt when teammate Micah Robinson was pushed backward into Dike. He was evaluated for a concussion and cleared to return.

Up next

Jets: Host Green Bay in their home opener on Sept. 20.

Titans: Host Philadelphia on Sept. 20.

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By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer