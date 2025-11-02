Embattled Steelers defense forces 6 turnovers as Pittsburgh tops AFC-leading Indianapolis 27-20

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jaylen Warren ran for two touchdowns, and the Pittsburgh Steelers forced Indianapolis into six turnovers in a 27-20 victory on Sunday.

The Steelers (5-3) snapped a two-game losing streak by harassing Colts quarterback Daniel Jones into the kind of mistakes he’d largely avoided during Indianapolis’ scorching-hot start.

Jones threw three interceptions and fumbled twice, including a strip-sack by Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt in the second quarter that seemed to shake the Steelers out of a weeks-long funk in which the NFL’s highest-paid defense gave up yards and points at an alarming rate.

Watt’s recovery, which came with the Steelers trailing by a touchdown and looking lifeless and on the receiving end of a smattering of boos from an uneasy Acrisure Stadium crowd, set up the first of Warren’s two touchdown runs and started a familiar pattern. Pittsburgh’s defense would take it away, then Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers’ offense would convert that turnover into points.

Pittsburgh turned three of Indianapolis’ giveaways into touchdowns during a stretch in which they ripped off 24 straight points to take control.

Two snaps after Warren’s plunge tied it, Jones threw an ill-advised pass right to Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson, who returned it 17 yards. Rodgers found Pat Freiermuth for a 12-yard touchdown pass two plays later to give the Steelers a lead they didn’t even flirt with squandering.

Rodgers finished 25 of 35 for 203 yards and a score on a day Pittsburgh’s offense managed just 225 yards of total offense.

Then again, the Steelers didn’t need Rodgers to be prolific, merely competent on a day the defense regained its ball-hawking swagger.

Jones completed 31 of 50 for 342 yards with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown but his three picks matched his season total coming in and he had serious trouble securing the ball in the face of a pass rush that sacked him five times.

Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin pledged to simplify things after losses to Cincinnati and Green Bay in which Pittsburgh’s secondary gave up a staggering 688 yards through the air.

The patchwork unit, so banged up that safety Kyle Dugger started after arriving in a trade with New England on Thursday, found a way to keep the league’s highest-scoring offense in check.

The Colts’ 20 points tied a season low, and a significant chunk of their 368 yards came in garbage time.

Perhaps more troubling for Indianapolis was the way Jones — whose resurgent play after six mostly forgettable seasons with the New York Giants helped propel Indianapolis’ remarkable start — regressed into the mistake-prone decision-maker that made him expendable in the Big Apple.

Facing the league’s worst pass defense, Indianapolis coach Shane Steichen opted to put the game in Jones’ hands rather than running back Jonathan Taylor. Taylor, the NFL’s leading rusher, was held to a season-low 45 yards on 14 carries and was an afterthought even during the first half, when he ran it just eight times while Jones attempted 20 passes with diminishing results.

Indianapolis remains atop the AFC South despite the stumble. Pittsburgh remains the only team in the AFC North with a winning record. Perhaps just as importantly, the Steelers saw a bit of their confidence return after their 4-1 start had started to look like a mirage.

Injuries

Steelers: Veteran guard Isaac Seumalo aggravated a pectoral injury in the second half and did not return. Seumalo initially sustained the injury in last Sunday’s loss to Green Bay.

Up next

Colts: head to Berlin, Germany, next week for an international game against Atlanta.

Steelers: Travel to Los Angeles for a Sunday night matchup against the Chargers next week.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer