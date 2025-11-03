Chargers OT Joe Alt needs season-ending surgery after another high ankle sprain

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt will require season-ending surgery to repair a high ankle sprain he sustained in a 27-20 win at the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Alt was injured when he was rolled up from behind by a Tennessee defensive lineman while pass-blocking late in the second quarter. Alt was taken off the field on a cart and did not return.

“I feel bad for Joe, and I know it’s going to be OK,” coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday.

It is the second time this season Alt has sustained a high ankle sprain in his right leg. He missed three games after being hurt in a loss at the New York Giants on Sept. 28.

Alt, the fifth overall pick in the 2024 draft out of Notre Dame, had moved from right tackle to left tackle after Rashawn Slater tore the patellar tendon in his left leg during practice on Aug. 7. Alt started 16 games at right tackle as a rookie.

Harbaugh said Trey Pipkins III, Austin Deculus and Jamaree Salyer would compete in practice this week to fill the vacancy at left tackle against Pittsburgh on Sunday night.

Compounding matters, Bobby Hart sustained groin and ankle injuries against Tennessee after starting at right tackle. Harbaugh said Hart avoided a long-term absence, but did not clarify if he could be available to play against the Steelers.

“It’s adversity, and you just do the best you can, and you get better, and never give up, those three key elements,” Harbaugh said. “Maybe a lesser team, a lesser man wouldn’t find a way to do that, but that’s what we do.”

Harbaugh did not rule out trying to address the offensive line through a trade before the deadline on Tuesday.

“If there’s a deal that makes sense at any position, we know (general manager) Joe (Hortiz) well enough to know that if it makes sense he’ll do it,” Harbaugh said.

