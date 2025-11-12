Steelers bolster their secondary depth, sign veteran cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. to practice squad

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. to their practice squad.

Pittsburgh announced the signing on Wednesday, giving Samuel a chance to restart his career after spinal fusion surgery last spring.

The 26-year-old Samuel spent four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, who selected him in the second round of the 2021 draft. Samuel had six interceptions with the Chargers, not including a three-pick performance in a playoff loss to Jacksonville in 2022.

Samuel was limited to four games in 2024 because of shoulder issues and elected free agency in March. He had surgery in April and recently was cleared to play.

The Steelers could need Samuel on Sunday when Cincinnati visits with veteran Darius Slay in the concussion protocol.

Pittsburgh activated rookie quarterback Will Howard from injured reserve on Wednesday. The sixth-round pick had been out with a hand injury.

The Steelers also released running back Trey Sermon from the active roster and cut defensive back Darrick Forest from the practice squad.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl