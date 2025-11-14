Cooper Kupp didn’t want to leave the Rams. He returns with Seahawks for a high-stakes reunion

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Cooper Kupp has made it quite clear he didn’t want to leave the Los Angeles Rams last winter. The standout wide receiver set records and won a Super Bowl MVP award during eight successful seasons in Sean McVay’s offense, and Southern California was his family’s adopted home.

When the Rams informed him they were moving on, Kupp couldn’t help taking it personally.

“It was a meaningful place for me,” Kupp said Wednesday. “I enjoyed stepping on that field for eight years and representing the city of Los Angeles. I tried to do it to the best of my ability, and it was important to me. It was important for me for the fans and what we wanted to build there. The relationships were just too important to feel like that was broken.”

Kupp also says he wasn’t given clarity on the reasons for the team’s decision until the ensuing summer, when emotions had cooled and he had signed with his home-state Seattle Seahawks.

Indeed, Rams general manager Les Snead can be cold-blooded when making tough decisions about his best players: He traded or released Jared Goff, Todd Gurley and Kupp’s close friend Robert Woods before their hefty contract extensions with the Rams had even begun, while Kupp played only one season of his three-year, $80.1 million extension.

While the Rams’ decision might never sit completely right with him, Kupp has more peace of mind after talking it out with the men who let him go.

“I was able to have some conversations in private with people in that organization and try to get to that point,” Kupp said. “It was important enough for me to reach out and try to get that. I’m glad to be at that place. I’m looking forward to being able to see some of the people there pregame and give them a hug. But then when it’s time to go, it’s time to go.”

Kupp makes his first return to SoFi Stadium on Sunday when the Seahawks (7-2) face the Rams (7-2) in a tantalizing midseason showdown between two of the NFC’s three co-leaders. Los Angeles and Seattle sit atop the NFC West with two quarterbacks having MVP-caliber seasons, elite playmakers surrounding them, and two of the NFL’s most effective defenses.

Just how good are these rivals? Neither team has even trailed since Week 6.

But Rams fans will be most thrilled to see Kupp, who ranks third in franchise history in receptions (634) and fourth in yards receiving (7,776). His electrifying, broken-field runs after catches are among the signature images of the Rams’ successful McVay era.

The team is expected to pay tribute to him at the stadium where he caught the winning TD pass from Matthew Stafford in Super Bowl 56 less than four years ago.

“I mean, I didn’t die,” Kupp said with a laugh. “I’m here. I appreciate it. I’m obviously so thankful for my time there. It was an incredible experience. I built so much with the fans, with the guys that I was able to play with. Nothing but love for that city.”

Passing games

The Seahawks’ pass defense hasn’t been particularly good, and it’s going up against a thriving offense.

Stafford has thrown for 1,688 yards with 20 touchdowns and no interceptions in the Rams’ past six games, while Davante Adams — Kupp’s esteemed replacement — leads the NFL with nine TD catches in a 568-yard season. Seattle must apply pressure from a defense ranked second in the league with 32 sacks.

USC product Sam Darnold has been outstanding in his first season with Seattle, with a 116.5 passer rating that’s third in the league — just above Stafford’s 114.8. Although Darnold lost to the Rams twice last season with the Minnesota Vikings, his first pro game in his native Southern California five years ago was memorable: He led the 0-13 New York Jets to a shocking win over the Rams at SoFi.

Galloping Seahawks

The Seahawks ran the ball in last week’s 44-22 win over Arizona better than they had the first eight weeks, racking up 198 yards rushing on 46 attempts. Darnold attempted a season-low 12 passes, just two after halftime.

“I’m probably most proud of how they finished the game,” coach Mike Macdonald said. “The guys were determined, and like we talked about there in the third quarter, we had to be able to start getting drives going and keeping the ball and moving the ball.”

Seattle will be hard-pressed to replicate its running success against the Rams, who haven’t allowed an opponent to rush for 100 yards since Baltimore did it Oct. 12.

Open receivers

These teams selected two of the jewels in the impressive 2023 NFL draft class of receivers, and they’ve both become their offenses’ primary weapons.

Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba — who went 20th overall — leads the league with 1,041 yards receiving. Los Angeles’ Puka Nacua — a historic steal at 177th — is third in both yards (775) and catches (66) despite missing one game and parts of another due to injury.

Smith-Njigba set his career high with 180 yards receiving in the Seahawks’ wild OT loss to the Rams at home last season.

Loving Lawrence

Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence returned two fumbles for touchdowns last week, becoming just the sixth player since at least 1991 with two defensive touchdowns in the first half of a game.

Lawrence’s four sacks are fourth-most on the team and he has the second-most tackles for loss. After spending the first 11 years of his career with Dallas, Lawrence was confident he could make the adjustment to Seattle.

“I trust in myself, my personality, and my style of play,” Lawrence said. “Who wouldn’t want to play with a guy like me? So, yeah, that’s it.”

Blackout

The Rams will debut their near-black alternate uniforms Sunday. They’re actually an extremely dark blue dubbed “Midnight Mode” by the team, accented by royal-blue shoulders and the yellow horn. The helmet is the same color as the jersey, while the white numerals have a gradient inspired by the distinct roof of SoFi Stadium.

AP Sports Writer Andrew Destin in Seattle contributed.

