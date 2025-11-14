Cooper Kupp’s lasting impact on Rams evident in young stars such as Puka Nacua and Quentin Lake

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cooper Kupp’s impact on the Los Angeles Rams will be evident on Sunday — and not just because of the Super Bowl banner hanging inside of SoFi Stadium.

Numerous young Rams players, including star wide receiver Puka Nacua and safety Quentin Lake, credit Kupp — now in his first season with the Seattle Seahawks — for helping them successfully transition into the NFL.

Those bonds will make Kupp’s first game against the Rams after eight outstanding seasons in Los Angeles, highlighted by his triple crown campaign in 2021 and winning touchdown catch in the Super Bowl that postseason, all the more special.

“He’s just not in California, so he’s always been a phone call and a text away, so I’m grateful for the relationship that we have,” Nacua said. “But it’ll be fun to see him over there.”

Lake joined the Rams (7-2) the offseason following Kupp’s monumental season during which he led the NFL with 145 receptions, 1,947 yards receiving and 16 touchdown receptions, and the then-rookie sixth-round pick out of UCLA relished every tip and trick the wide receiver had to offer.

“For me, it was kind of valuable to get an understanding of the league from, you know, a receiver’s perspective,” Lake said. “He did a great job of telling me things like, ‘Hey, I would play it like this,’ or, ‘I’m looking at this if you’re playing zone, if you’re playing man, if you’re pressed up, if you’re off.’

“Like, to get that valuable information from a guy who was at that time just coming off his triple crown season was awesome, you know?”

The biggest education Lake received came in the run blocking the relentlessly technical Kupp would throw at him. Lake thought he understood how to disengage receivers from his previous battles in practice with Amon-Ra St. Brown in high school through his time in college at UCLA under run game maestro Chip Kelly.

Then, Lake had to deal with Kupp.

“As soon as he made contact, he’s trying to turn your shoulders because he knows that running back is going to hit right off his butt,” Lake said. “And, you know, it’s stuff like that that when I initially came in, I was like that’s so different. Like, I’ve never gotten that. And then I kind of figured it out. I was like, OK, now I understand why he does that.”

Nacua would learn many of those same lessons leading up to the 2023 season, albeit without having to line up against Kupp in organized team activities, training camp or practice.

It was Kupp’s obsessive eye for detail and relentless preparation that Nacua would quickly adopt as his own, helping turn the fifth-round pick taken 177th overall into one of the game’s most complete and dangerous receivers.

“From the board work, to how he took notes, to watching the tape, but then to the weight room, to the field work. You saw it in everything he did,” Nacua said.

Kupp’s infectious pursuit of perfection has quickly carried over to his new teammates with the Seahawks (7-2), including another third-year receiver in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who leads the league in yards receiving per game (115.7) and is fourth in receptions per game (7.0). Nacua is second in both categories, averaging 96.9 yards and 8.3 receptions per game.

Kupp’s on-field production has been far more modest, totaling 26 catches for 367 yards and one touchdown through eight games, but Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula is aware of what the 32-year-old still can do.

“I mean, it feels like training camp or OTAs when he used to be killing us,” Shula said. “But he’s obviously still a great player and they’re using him really well. They’re moving him around and he’s been a great addition for them, so it’s tough to go against him.”

For Lake, who’ll likely spent a good amount of time in coverage against Kupp as the slot corner, it will be just like old times.

“I might just like try and see if I can get a conversation during the game or something like that, make it fun, but, yeah, it’s gonna be awesome,” Lake said.

Nacua knows his interactions with his friend will be a lot more fun than what is in store for those Rams on defense having to play against Kupp. But Nacua intends to remind his teammates on both sides of the ball he has first dibs on swapping jerseys with Kupp.

“Honestly, I’m hoping that he doesn’t take it off, ’cause if I see him take if off to somebody else, I might hit somebody on the team. Respectfully,” Nacua joked. “So it better be like everybody gives Coop a hug, and he, like, walks off with his jersey.”

NOTES: WR Davante Adams (oblique) was upgraded to limited participation in practice Thursday and remains on track to play Sunday. However, DT Kobie Turner (back) was unavailable for the second straight day. WR Jordan Whittington (back) and CB Darious Williams (shoulder) each got in a full practice.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press