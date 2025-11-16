Packers QB Jordan Love leaves game at the Giants with a left shoulder injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love left the game at the New York Giants on Sunday with a left shoulder injury after taking a big hit at the end of a run.

Love pump-faked a throw and took off on a first-and-20 play just past midfield. He was tackled by linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles after gaining 4 yards and looked visibly shaken up.

Love was looked at by trainers before going to the blue medical tent. Backup Malik Willis replaced Love, who sprinted down the tunnel after getting evaluated.

The team announced Love was questionable to return.

The Packers trailed 7-0 at the time of Love’s injury. They have lost two in a row, putting their playoff hopes in danger past the midway point of the season.

