Kyle Shanahan: Special teams ‘a weapon’ in 49ers’ 26-8 win over Browns

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Coach Kyle Shanahan has spent most of his tenure with the San Francisco 49ers hoping that his special teams unit wouldn’t make the catastrophic mistakes that would contribute to losses.

A year after that group was one of the worst in the NFL, strong special teams play has led to wins for the 49ers (9-4) this season with that unit playing a crucial role in a 26-8 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

“I think they have been a weapon,” Shanahan said. “We made some big plays in that, and we made some big plays at some important times too. The biggest challenge today, what we’re saying with the special teams, was that we’re hoping to get some big plays, but also not making any dumb plays with penalties and things like that.”

Skyy Moore’s 66-yard punt return set up San Francisco’s first touchdown of the day on a 16-yard drive and a fumbled punt led to the final TD of the day on an 18-yard drive. Fill-in kicker Matt Gay made both of his field-goal attempts, helping San Francisco tie a franchise record with 12 straight games without a missed field goal.

That helped take pressure off the offense on a cold, windy day when passing was a challenge.

“Coming in here against a great defense like that and just the conditions that we were playing in. It comes down to protecting the ball and letting the defense do their thing,” quarterback Brock Purdy said. “Then when we have the opportunity to strike on offense we have to capitalize on it. That was really the mindset.”

San Francisco scored 23 of its 26 points on drives that started in Cleveland territory thanks to the special teams and defense that held rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders in check.

The special teams unit after first-year coordinator Brant Boyer has been a positive most of the season with Eddy Pineiro solidifying the kicking game before getting hurt two weeks ago, Moore providing several big returns and no big blunders all season.

That has the Niners in good position in the NFC playoff race headed into the stretch run. They are headed into their long-awaited bye week on a high note, with hopes that the time off will help get them fresh before the stretch run of the season.

“I can’t believe it’s here,” running back Christian McCaffrey said. “It’s nice to get some rest.”

What’s working

Avoiding sacks. Purdy was under pressure on 17 of 31 drop-backs in the game, according to Pro Football Focus, but was sacked only once. Purdy has done a good job this season avoiding sacks with only four on 173 drop-backs with the lowest rate of sacks to pressure in the NFL.

What needs help

Running game. San Francisco struggled to move the ball on the ground, averaging 2.8 yards per carry on 33 rush attempts. McCaffrey was held to 53 yards on 20 rushes. The Niners rank second to last in the NFL this season in averaging 3.5 yards per carry.

Stock up

DL Clelin Ferrell had two sacks to move into a tie with Bryce Huff for the team lead with four. Ferrell has played only four games for the Niners after being signed in October and is only a half-sack off his career high of 4 1/2 in his rookie season in 2019.

Stock down

WR Ricky Pearsall has struggled to produce since returning last month from a knee injury. He had two catches for 14 yards on Sunday and has five catches for 20 yards since he returned.

Injuries

LG Ben Bartch will go on injured reserve with a sprained foot and will likely miss the rest of the season. Bartch had been splitting time with Spencer Burford since returning from an ankle injury in Week 10. … FB Kyle Juszczyk has fractured ribs and will be re-evaluated after the bye. … LB Nick Martin is in concussion protocol. … Shanahan said the LB Tatum Bethune (ankle), DL Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring), DE Sam Okuayinonu (ankle) and Pineiro (right hamstring) all have a chance to return after the bye.

Key stat

9. San Francisco has at least nine wins in a season for the eighth time since 2003. The Niners reached the NFC title game the previous seven times with trips to the Super Bowl following the 2012, 2019 and 2023 seasons.

Next steps

After the week off, the 49ers will host Tennessee on Dec. 14.

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer