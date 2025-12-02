Skip to main content
Walker leads Air Force against Pacific after 21-point showing

By AP News

Pacific Tigers (6-2) at Air Force Falcons (3-6)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force hosts Pacific after Caleb Walker scored 21 points in Air Force’s 80-63 loss to the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Falcons are 3-4 on their home court. Air Force is 2-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers are 1-2 in road games. Pacific ranks second in the WCC with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Elias Ralph averaging 4.8.

Air Force’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Pacific gives up. Pacific averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Air Force allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is shooting 69.8% and averaging 12.6 points for the Falcons. Lucas Hobin is averaging 12.3 points.

TJ Wainwright is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 12.1 points. Ralph is averaging 16.6 points and 6.8 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

