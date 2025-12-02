Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Fog
54.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ to feature Chappell Roan, Mariah Carey, Post Malone and Maren Morris

Sponsored by:
By AP News
YE-Music-Songs of the Year-2025

YE-Music-Songs of the Year-2025

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Mariah Carey, Post Malone, Chappell Roan, Demi Lovato and Maren Morris will help ring in the new year on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” with additional performances by 50 Cent, Charlie Puth, OneRepublic and Pitbull.

The show on Dec. 31 will be live on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. EST, and repeat the next day on Hulu. Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora will anchor the celebrations from New York City at Times Square, Chance the Rapper will do the same from his native Chicago, while former NFL star Rob Gronkowski and Julianne Hough will beam from Las Vegas.

The headliner for Times Square will be announced later.

The performers will also include Ciara, Goo Goo Dolls, Lil Jon, Little Big Town, Madison Beer, New Kids on the Block, Jordan Davis, The All-American Rejects and Rick Springfield.

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.