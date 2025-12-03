Skip to main content
Utah Tech visits Santa Clara after Potter’s 26-point performance

By AP News

Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-5) at Santa Clara Broncos (7-1)

Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -19.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech faces Santa Clara after Ethan Potter scored 26 points in Utah Tech’s 77-69 victory against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Broncos are 5-0 in home games. Santa Clara is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trailblazers are 1-3 on the road. Utah Tech is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Santa Clara scores 80.9 points, 8.4 more per game than the 72.5 Utah Tech allows. Utah Tech averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Santa Clara allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Hammond is shooting 50.5% and averaging 16.6 points for the Broncos. Aleksandar Gavalyugov is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Potter is averaging 17.2 points and seven rebounds for the Trailblazers. Chance Trujillo is averaging 12.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

