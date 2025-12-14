Chiefs’ Xavier Worthy returns after clearing concussion protocol in crucial game against Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy cleared concussion protocol and was able to return to their AFC West matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, a game that is nearly must-win for Kansas City if it wants to keep its playoff hopes alive.

It was the second time this season Worthy had been hurt early in a game against Los Angeles. He also injured his shoulder when he collided with Travis Kelce in the season-opener in Brazil, causing him to miss the next couple of games.

The Chiefs already were without wide receiver Marquise Brown, who was inactive due to a personal matter, and three starters and a backup on the offensive line. Left tackle Josh Simmons is on injured reserve following wrist surgery, Wanya Morris has a knee injury, right guard Trey Smith has a knee issue and right tackle Jawaan Taylor is still slowed by a triceps injury.

Backup right tackle Jaylon Moore hurt his leg on the second play against Los Angeles, but returned later in the drive.

Also inactive for the Chiefs was their top cornerback, Trent McDuffie, who had been questionable with a knee injury. Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnson also was inactive after having been questionable with a groin injury.

Chargers safety R.J. Mickens left with a shoulder injury later in the first half. It was yet another blow to a defensive backfield was without safety Elijah Molden, who hurt his hamstring in last week’s win over the Eagles.

