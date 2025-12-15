Surging Chargers defense is turning coordinator Jesse Minter into a hot head coaching candidate

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — There’s a good reason why Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has been on those lists of prospective head coaching candidates all season long.

The past two weeks, including a 16-13 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, have only served to solidify why the 42-year-old Minter will be in demand.

With quarterback Justin Herbert dealing with a broken non-throwing hand behind a makeshift offensive line and working with an erratic run game, Minter’s defense has stepped up to put the Chargers (10-4) on the brink of a playoff berth.

“It has just been great,” coach Jim Harbaugh said. “Just calling a great game and coordinating and getting us ready for it.”

In a 22-19 overtime win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 8, the defense forced five takeaways, didn’t allow a red-zone touchdown in two opportunities and held strong on third down (4 of 13).

To complete the Chargers’ season sweep of the Chiefs, the defense came up with five sacks, allowed 2.3 yards per carry and was generally able to limit Patrick Mahomes.

Minter successfully deployed linebacker Daiyan Henley as a spy after Mahomes scrambled for a 12-yard touchdown on Kansas City’s opening drive, helping keep the Chiefs out of the end zone for the final 53:52. Those sorts of adjustments have Minter in line for a promotion in short order.

“I’m Jesse Minter’s biggest fan,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t know of anybody who’s a bigger fan of Jesse Minter than I am. In fact, the Harbaughs love the Minters.”

The son of longtime college and NFL coach Rick Minter, Jesse got his first NFL seasoning under John Harbaugh in Baltimore starting in 2017 before joining Jim Harbaugh at Michigan in 2022.

Minter then followed Harbaugh to Los Angeles after helping the Wolverines winning the national championship, and he has overseen two outstanding defenses for the Chargers. They rank second in yards allowed (279.1) and sixth in yards per play (4.95) this season, elevating their performance just in time for the stretch run.

If the defense can maintain this strong form into January, other teams might have to wait a little longer before trying to hire Minter.

What’s working

After struggling to come away with takeaways to start the season, the defense has 10 interceptions in the past five games, including picking off Jalen Hurts and Mahomes five times in its last two outings.

What needs help

Herbert and the offense are doing just enough to pull out victories, but it’s hard to see a meaningful path to Super Bowl contention without significant improvement. Herbert was sacked four times and took 12 more hits, while the running back duo of Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal generated just 3.48 yards per carry.

Stock up

Edge defenders Tuli Tuipulotu and Odafe Oweh each had two sacks as the Chargers’ defensive front had its way with a depleted Chiefs offensive line. Tuipulotu is up to 12 sacks this season, and Oweh has six in nine games since being traded to Los Angeles.

Stock down

RG Mekhi Becton’s first season with the Chargers continues to be a major disappointment, with another injury leaving him platooning with the recently acquired Trevor Penning on Sunday. Los Angeles can easily get out of Bector’s two-year contract in the offseason, and the 26-year-old has not given a compelling reason to be brought back.

Injuries

S R.J. Mickens sustained a shoulder injury that, combined with Tony Jefferson’s ejection, left the Chargers short-handed at the position. Harbaugh said there would be more information on Mickens’ status by Wednesday.

Key number

2013 — The Chargers swept the season series against the Chiefs for the first time since 2013. Keenan Allen was a rookie wide receiver for the San Diego Chargers that year, which was also Andy Reid’s first as Kansas City’s coach.

Next steps

The Chargers, who play at Dallas on Sunday, will almost certainly need AFC West leader Denver to stumble against Jacksonville to have any chance of extending the division race another week.

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press