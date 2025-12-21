J.J. McCarthy gets injured as the Vikings hand the Giants their ninth loss in a row

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — J.J. McCarthy ran for a touchdown before leaving with an injury to his right, throwing hand, and backup quarterback Max Brosmer helped the Minnesota Vikings win their third game in a row, beating the New York Giants 16-13 on Sunday in a matchup of teams eliminated from playoff contention.

McCarthy was injured on a strip sack by Brian Burns in the final minute of the first half, when it appeared the Vikings (7-8) were going to let the clock run out. Instead, Burns forced McCarthy to fumble with a crushing hit and Tyler Nubin returned it 27 yards for a touchdown.

Brosmer led a go-ahead scoring drive in the fourth quarter that ended with Will Reichard making a 30-yard field goal. The rookie completed 7 of 9 passes for 52 yards in his fourth NFL appearance and first since throwing four interceptions Nov. 30 in a 26-0 loss at Seattle.

Before getting hurt, McCarthy completed 9 of 14 passes for 108 yards and had a would-be pick-6 negated by an offside penalty on Abdul Carter. After having his entire rookie year wiped out by a torn meniscus in his right knee, the 2024 No. 10 pick has missed time this season because of a concussion and a sprained right ankle.

The Giants (2-13) lost their ninth consecutive game and fifth since Mike Kafka took over as interim coach when Brian Daboll was fired on Nov. 10. They have not won since Oct. 9.

Rookie QB Jaxson Dart did not attempt a pass until 1:44 left in the second quarter and finished 7 of 13 for 33 yards and his fifth career interception, which came when his throw bounced off Theo Johnson’s hands and into Byron Murphy’s. Dart was sacked five times, including by Andrew Van Ginkel on fourth and 3 with two minutes left.

Ben Saul made two field goals in his debut, and New York’s only TD was Nubin’s scoop and score. The offense’s longest play was 18 yards, and Darius Slayton’s drop late elicited boos from some of the fans who remained in the stands at the Meadowlands.

Injuries

Vikings: Running back Jordan Mason was carted to the locker room after injuring an ankle in the first quarter. … Center Ryan Kelly was concussed in the second. It’s his third this season and the sixth documented concussion of his NFL career.

Giants: Left tackle Andrew Thomas limped off early in the second quarter because of a hamstring injury. … Center John Michael Schmitz injured his right hand in the third. The departures of Thomas and Schmitz put the offensive line down three starters, with Jon Runyan Jr. scratched for personal reasons. … Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott left with a knee injury, and Nubin received medical attention in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Vikings: Host Detroit on Thursday in one of the NFL’s three Christmas Day games.

Giants: Visit Las Vegas next Sunday in a game that could determine who gets the No. 1 pick in the draft.

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer