Rams will take NFL’s top offense to Carolina after McVay’s unit led NFL in points, yards this season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams led the NFL in total yards and points this season. While coach Sean McVay usually claims statistics are for losers, he will acknowledge that one of those big numbers is a whole lot more important than the other.

“Yards can be really misleading, but there’s a couple of stats that I think do matter,” McVay said Monday. “And because the only way you can win is you score more points than other teams, unless something changes, that stat will be important.”

McVay says he cares about points because they’re more of a team stat than offensive yards. Defenses can score, or they can create turnovers and quick stops to provide short fields to their offenses.

But while Los Angeles’ defense has faded down the stretch after a strong start to the season, the Rams (12-5) are headed to Carolina (8-9) on Saturday to begin the wild-card round with an improving offense that’s confident in its versatility and driven by an MVP-caliber quarterback.

The Rams topped the NFL in total offense for the first time in McVay’s nine-year tenure, and they finished first in scoring for the first time since his debut season in 2017. Matthew Stafford produced a stellar 17th season that has made him a favorite for his first MVP award after he led the league with 4,707 yards passing and 46 touchdown passes — the most by a quarterback since 2020, and a whopping 12 more than Jared Goff in second place — while throwing just eight interceptions.

The Rams had the NFL’s most productive passing offense and the seventh-best rushing offense. Los Angeles scored 30.5 points per game, up sharply from 21.6 last season and the second most in McVay’s career, surpassed only by the 2018 unit led by Goff and Todd Gurley.

The Rams’ offensive performance is even more impressive given McVay’s major structural overhaul at midseason. The coaching staff created a package of plays featuring three tight ends, and the Rams ran their “13 personnel” schemes with remarkable frequency during the second half of the year.

The reasons for the additions were simple: The Rams have four tight ends they trust to play extensively, while they didn’t have a true No. 3 receiver that McVay was eager to use frequently — particularly after Tutu Atwell injured his hamstring at midseason. The changes culminated with three more TD receptions by tight ends in the second half of the Rams’ 37-20 comeback victory over Arizona to finish the regular season on Sunday.

Creating a new identity during a season seemed to be a risk, but McVay clearly saw it as an exciting challenge.

“There were some new wrinkles that we’ve talked about, but I think the most important thing is in using the totality of the roster,” McVay said. “I think everybody has felt involved. I think we’ve had an identity to be able to run it or throw it.”

The Rams lost to Carolina 31-28 in November because of Stafford’s three turnovers in the rain, including a pick-6 in the first half and a fumble on LA’s final play deep in Panthers territory. Minimizing mistakes will be key to capitalizing on the Rams’ obvious advantages in talent and coaching.

What’s working

The Rams’ pass rush snapped back into form against Arizona, recording six sacks and 12 hits of Jacoby Brissett, who played well when given time. Los Angeles finished tied for seventh in the NFL with 47 sacks.

What needs help

The Rams need their pass rush and run defense to be outstanding because their secondary is still their weakest point. Los Angeles finished in the bottom half of the league in pass defense while giving up nearly 30 points per game over the final month. Arizona’s Michael Wilson feasted on Ahkello Witherspoon, Emmanuel Forbes and whoever lined up against him Sunday in the Rams’ zone-heavy schemes.

Stock up

Davante Adams led the NFL with 14 TD receptions despite missing the final three games with a hamstring injury. The six-time Pro Bowl selection is expected to return at Carolina — and he wanted to play against Arizona, but the Rams held him out, McVay said.

Stock down

Backup left guard Justin Dedich struggled in protection and took a costly penalty. McVay isn’t sure whether left guard Kevin Dotson can return from his sprained left ankle in Charlotte, but Los Angeles badly misses him.

Injuries

Along with Adams, safety Quentin Lake and rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson are expected to play at Carolina. Lake, the do-it-all defensive back who greatly improves LA’s run defense and slot coverage, has been out for nearly two months after elbow surgery.

Key number

129 — Puka Nacua’s total receptions this season, tops in the NFL despite missing one game and parts of two more due to injury. His 1,715 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns also were career highs.

Next steps

McVay said he likes playing the first game of the postseason despite the compressed preparation schedule: “We’ve had past seasons where we’re playing that Monday night game. I’d much rather be playing on Saturday. Don’t have too much time to overthink stuff. Let’s put together a great plan for our players.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer