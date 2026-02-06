Why will the Seahawks win the Super Bowl? The NFL’s top wide receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jaxon Smith-Njigba appeared as though he would have his work cut out for him to replicate the success he enjoyed in his first 1,000-yard season in 2024.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, who has had his fair share of skeptics over the years, would be the one throwing to him. The departures of proven veterans like D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett figured to only bring more attention to Smith-Njigba, who would be playing opposite Cooper Kupp, fresh off a trio of injury-plagued seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

The outcome? Smith-Njigba has thrived while helping to guide the Seahawks to Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60.

The third-year pro set the team record for yards receiving (1,793) and receptions (119) in a single season en route to winning AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday.

The 6-foot, 197-pound Smith-Njigba racked up nine 100-yard receiving games this season, and has continued to produce even as defenses focus on him more. In the Seahawks’ thrilling 31-27 win over the Rams in the NFC championship game, Smith-Njigba hauled in 10 passes for 153 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Kupp has been clutch in the playoffs and has taken some of the pressure off Smith-Njigba while catching nine passes for 96 yards and one touchdown.

Ultimately, though, it all starts on offense with Smith-Njigba, and his ability to attack the defense.

Seahawks offense

As much as the Seahawks’ offense has been led by Smith-Njigba, it doesn’t just rely on its aerial attack. The second half of the season, Darnold’s production dipped while Kenneth Walker III surged for Seattle.

Walker, who could be playing in his last game in a Seahawks uniform, ran for over 1,000 yards this season (1,027) for the first time since his rookie year. He has also averaged 4.7 yards per carry in the postseason, caught all seven passes thrown his way for 78 yards and has four touchdowns on the ground.

The Seahawks, however, will once again be without reserve running back Zach Charbonnet, who went down with a season-ending knee injury against the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs. Charbonnet led the Seahawks with 12 touchdown runs this season and became the first Seattle player since Marshawn Lynch in 2014 to rush for at least 10 scores in a season

Seattle also has the speedy Rashid Shaheed, who has three total return touchdowns including the playoffs and is always a downfield threat. Second-year tight end AJ Barner, who had a career-high six touchdowns in the regular season, has been a reliable target for Darnold and hauled in over 76% of passes intended for him.

Seahawks defense

Seattle’s greatest strength is its defense. No team allowed fewer points per game (17.2) this season, and Seattle finished in the top seven in the league in sacks and interceptions.

Like the Seahawks’ offense, the defense is a well-balanced unit, but one that has a clear advantage in its front seven. Defensive linemen Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II tied for the team lead in sacks (7) during the regular season, along with linebacker Uchenna Nwosu. Williams has added another sack during the postseason.

Linebacker Ernest Jones IV tied for the second-most interceptions (5) in the NFL and he has one more during the playoffs.

Special teams

Few teams fielded special teams units as dominant as the Seahawks’ this season. Including the 2026 playoffs, Seattle has five special teams touchdowns, four of them on returns.

Outside of those plays, the Seahawks have been steady and productive on special teams.

In his 11th season, Jason Myers set the NFL record for most points by a kicker in a single season with 171, surpassing David Akers’ 166. Punter Michael Dickson, meanwhile, was a second-team AP All-Pro selection in his eighth year in the league.

But with the Seahawks’ special teams units, it all starts with Shaheed, who is a threat to become the first player to return a punt for a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

___

By ANDREW DESTIN

AP Sports Writer