Derick Hall’s strip-sack opens the way to Seahawks’ second title

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Seahawks had throttled the New England Patriots all game but still had only managed a 12-0 lead in a tight game when linebacker Derick Hall made the play that would open the way for Seattle to claim its second title.

Hall sacked New England quarterback Drake Maye in the third quarter and stripped the ball away for a fumble that was recovered by defensive lineman Byron Murphy II. Five plays later, Seattle reached the end zone for the first time in the game on a 16-yard touchdown catch by tight end A.J. Barner on the way to a 29-13 victory in Super Bowl 60.

It was the first turnover of the game and it essentially helped Seattle put the game away. Hall finished with two sacks after only getting two all season.

For Hall, 24, to even play in his first Super Bowl, let alone make it to the NFL, was an impressive accomplishment in its own right.

Hall was born four months premature in Gulfport, Mississippi, and was pronounced dead at birth without a heartbeat before being resuscitated.

Doctors believed Hall would likely be in a permanent vegetative state, and advised his mother, Stacy Gooden-Crandle, to allow life support to be discontinued. But Gooden-Crandle refused, and Hall survived five months in an intensive care unit, frequent hospitalizations and intense asthma throughout his childhood.

He began playing flag football at 4 years old, and after a standout career at Gulfport High School was a star defensive end at Auburn. He was selected by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft, and quickly entrenched himself as a key cog in Seattle’s defense.

Less than three years after he was drafted, Hall was one of a number of standout defenders for the Seahawks as they dismantled the Patriots.

