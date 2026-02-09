Kicker, punter come up big for Seahawks in a Super Bowl devoid of early touchdowns

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — During a defensive struggle in the first half, the Seahawks got the consistency — and the cushion they needed — from their kicker.

Seattle’s Jason Myers connected on a Super Bowl-record five field goals, scoring the first 12 points of the night to help the Seahawks pull away for a 29-13 Super Bowl 60 victory.

Myers connected on kicks of 33, 39, two from 41 and 26 yards.

“He’s elite,” holder and punter Michael Dickson said. “The attention that goes into the detail with him. It’s really cool to see, and it pays off. And he’s cool to be around. … He’s got that mentality, and it’s really cool to be, to share this experience with him.”

Myers became the first player to score 200 points in a season, playoffs included. He ends the season with 206 points, breaking LaDainian Tomlinson’s record of 198 set in 2006.

Dickson said there should have at least been discussion for MVP, a honor that’s never been bestowed upon a kicker.

“We need multiple MVPs because K9 he, he went off. He’s incredible.”

Dickson himself helped put the Seahawks defense in an advantageous position, dropping three punts inside the 6-yard line.

“I mean, this week was, was no different to any other week in the year,” Dickson said. “So, you know, I always want to give my defense the best, the best field position, and it’s cool, you know, hitting it inside a few times, and getting the boys around me was special.”

