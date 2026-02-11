Skip to main content
Seattle Seahawks celebrate victory in Super Bowl 60 with parade on Wednesday

By AP News
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will celebrate their 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60 with a parade on Wednesday.

It will be the second Super Bowl victory parade for the Seahawks in the franchise’s 50-year history. The Seahawks also won Super Bowl 48 against the Denver Broncos on Feb. 2, 2014.

The city of Seattle is estimating that between 750,000 and 1 million fans will line the parade route. The celebration start with a trophy presentation at Lumen Field at 10 a.m., and the parade will begin at 11 a.m. It is expected to take two hours.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

By ANDREW DESTIN
AP Sports Writer

